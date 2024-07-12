Custody War Explodes! Mama June’s 11-Year-Old Granddaughter Pleading to Stay With Reality Star

Anna passed away on December 9, 2023, following her battle with cancer. Shortly after, Mama June filed an emergency petition seeking custody of Kaitlyn, raising uncertainties about the child's future.

Mama June claimed to be unaware of Kaitlyn's father's identity and stated that it would be in the child's best interest to reside with her full-time.

The court granted Mama June's emergency petition for temporary custody, prompting Kaitlyn's biological father, Michael Cardwell, Anna's ex-husband, to intervene.

Michael, who has another daughter with Anna, expressed his wish to gain custody of Kaitlyn, emphasizing the importance of keeping the siblings together. He highlighted his role in raising Kaitlyn during his marriage to Anna and contested Mama June's suitability as the primary caregiver.