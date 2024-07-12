Custody War Explodes! Mama June’s 11-Year-Old Granddaughter Pleading to Stay With Reality Star
11-year-old Kaitlyn Shannon, the daughter of the late Anna Cardwell, expressed her desire to continue living with her grandmother Mama June – sparking a dramatic custody battle between family members.
The unfolding situation has brought to light various claims and accusations, creating a complex legal scenario surrounding the reality TV family.
Anna passed away on December 9, 2023, following her battle with cancer. Shortly after, Mama June filed an emergency petition seeking custody of Kaitlyn, raising uncertainties about the child's future.
Mama June claimed to be unaware of Kaitlyn's father's identity and stated that it would be in the child's best interest to reside with her full-time.
The court granted Mama June's emergency petition for temporary custody, prompting Kaitlyn's biological father, Michael Cardwell, Anna's ex-husband, to intervene.
Michael, who has another daughter with Anna, expressed his wish to gain custody of Kaitlyn, emphasizing the importance of keeping the siblings together. He highlighted his role in raising Kaitlyn during his marriage to Anna and contested Mama June's suitability as the primary caregiver.
In response, Mama June defended her stance, citing Michael's sporadic presence in Kaitlyn's life and questioning his parenting abilities.
“When [Michael] resided in Alabama, he only visited with Kaitlyn at most once per month, sometimes going three months between visits,” June said in the court documents. “Outside of one short period of disagreement, [June] and Anna had a stable parent-child relationship.”
Her lawyer continued, “Kaitlin has spent her childhood regularly seeing and spending time with [June]. On the other hand, [Michael] has been an inconsistent presence in the child’s life since at least 2017.”
She accused Michael of physically abusing Kaitlyn, a claim that Michael vehemently denied through his attorney.
Michael’s attorney, Donald Lewis Roberts, claimed, "This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”
The ensuing legal battle has escalated as both parties present contrasting narratives about Kaitlyn's upbringing and well-being.
Kaitlyn's voice emerged in the midst of the conflict as she declared her preference to reside with her grandmother and expressed her reluctance to have set visitation with her biological father.
Mama June's motion to access records from the Department of Family and Children Services adds a layer of complexity to the case, indicating the potential involvement of external factors in determining Kaitlyn's future.
The pending ruling on Mama June's motion leaves the final decision regarding custody unresolved, according to In Touch, prolonging the uncertainty for Kaitlyn and the involved parties.