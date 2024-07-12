PHOTOS: Kim and Khloe Kardashian Arrive in India Ahead of $600M Ambani/Merchant Wedding — With Film Crew Trailing Close Behind Them
Have production crew, will travel!
Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in style at Mumbai airport’s private terminal in India Thursday – complete with a camera production crew in tow – ahead of the lavish $600 million wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.
The reality TV stars are among a slew of celebrities, including John Cena, Mike Tyson, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, invited to the wedding, and the sisters’ production crew is no doubt on hand to provide footage of their Indian adventures for their Hulu show The Kardashians.
Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com show the sisters mobbed by paparazzi and fans alike, whom they waved to before being quickly shuffled into a waiting car and whisked away.
Shortly after arriving, Kim shared videos and photos on her Instagram stories, including her being welcomed with flowers, dressing for the wedding, and traveling in a rickshaw, in which Khloe simply states: “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India!”
Friday’s wedding will be the culmination of a three-month-long celebration and a three-day pre-wedding extravaganza – that included a private concert by Rihanna earlier this year.
Justin Bieber also performed as part of the ongoing celebrations.
The bride and groom come from billionaire families. Ambani, 29, is the son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and whom Forbes has listed as the world’s 11th richest person worth $123 billion.
Merchant, also 29, is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, a billionaire couple and the founders of Encore Healthcare.