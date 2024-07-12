Have production crew, will travel!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in style at Mumbai airport’s private terminal in India Thursday – complete with a camera production crew in tow – ahead of the lavish $600 million wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.

The reality TV stars are among a slew of celebrities, including John Cena, Mike Tyson, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, invited to the wedding, and the sisters’ production crew is no doubt on hand to provide footage of their Indian adventures for their Hulu show The Kardashians.