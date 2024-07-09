Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh, who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, and magician David Blaine also performed at the March event.

The Barbadian bombshell had the crowd jamming out as she belted out the lyrics to her hits "Work," "B---- Better Have My Money" and "All of the Lights."

She also gave a special shout-out to the lovebirds before performing "We Found Love."

The couple even had the honor of their union being celebrated by the songbird who said in a video posted on TikTok, "We're here tonight in honor of Anant. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations."