Justin Bieber's $14 Million Pay Day to Perform as Part of Billion-Dollar Wedding for India's Richest Couple
Justin Bieber is walking away with a handsome paycheck after taking the stage to perform for the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and his fiancée at an extravagant pre-wedding event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The chart-topping crooner did a live rendition of his hottest hits including "What Do You Mean?" and "Love Yourself" as seen in videos he posted from the electrifying set.
Fans were going wild over Bieber's appearance at the soiree after the singer jetted to India for the highly anticipated gig.
The singer was claimed to be paid a staggering $14 million to perform a one-hour set ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials this weekend, according to India Times.
Anant and Merchant are set to marry in a romantic ceremony in Mumbai on July 12, which will surely be an event to remember.
Billionaire tycoon Mukesh, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is the wealthiest person in India with a massive net worth of $124 billion, per Forbes.
Bieber is among the stars who were recruited for entertaining guests ahead of the nuptials. Just months ago, Rihanna performed her first full-length concert in years at the couple's first pre-wedding party in March.
Rihanna also has an impressive net worth herself sitting at $1.4 billion, thanks to her successful singing career, popular cosmetics line, and lingerie.
Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh, who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, and magician David Blaine also performed at the March event.
The Barbadian bombshell had the crowd jamming out as she belted out the lyrics to her hits "Work," "B---- Better Have My Money" and "All of the Lights."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She also gave a special shout-out to the lovebirds before performing "We Found Love."
The couple even had the honor of their union being celebrated by the songbird who said in a video posted on TikTok, "We're here tonight in honor of Anant. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations."
"How many of you believe in love? Make some noise for love," Rihanna added as the attendees cheered on in approval.
It appears the star-studded lineup is not yet over as BBC reported there are rumors Adele will be the performer this weekend.