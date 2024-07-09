The late Princess Diana’s prediction that Queen Camilla’s loyalty to King Charles would be “stronger than any marriage [Charles] might have made,” has come true, as Camilla’s popularity surges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Express, former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Britain’s OK Magazine that Diana had spoken with her about Charles’ and Camilla’s relationship.

"I think Diana was absolutely right to tell me that Camilla was 'loyal' and that Charles' love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made," Bond said.