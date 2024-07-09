Your tip
Princess Diana's Heartbreaking Prediction About King Charles' Wife Camilla Comes to Fruition as Queen's Popularity Surges

Composite image of Queen Camilla and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's prescient prediction about Queen Camilla's loyalty to Charles has come to fruition.

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

The late Princess Diana’s prediction that Queen Camilla’s loyalty to King Charles would be “stronger than any marriage [Charles] might have made,” has come true, as Camilla’s popularity surges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Express, former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Britain’s OK Magazine that Diana had spoken with her about Charles’ and Camilla’s relationship.

"I think Diana was absolutely right to tell me that Camilla was 'loyal' and that Charles' love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made," Bond said.

charlescamilla
Source: MEGA

That loyalty has played out over the past five decades, and Camilla’s popularity has continued to grow, particularly in light of her strong presence and support of Charles as he continues to battle prostate cancer.

According to Bond, that’s due in part because Camilla “so much wants the man she loves to be proud of her, and to pull her weight in their partnership."

Camilla’s devotion has been put to the test ahead of her 77th birthday on July 17, as both Princess Catherine and Princess Anne are unable to undertake duties right now, with Catherine also battling cancer and Princess Anne recuperating from a fall.

annekate
Source: MEGA

"I think [Camilla] might have surprised herself by enjoying hard work as much as she seems to be doing!” Bond added.

She also noted that as someone who has never worked full-time, “She has taken on a significantly increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months - and is looking and sounding great on it.”

charlesdiana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles did not last, but Camilla's five decade relationship with him has weathered the storms.

And why not? Camilla has gone from being detested by the public to being embraced by them.

"It must be so gratifying,” Bond said, “to have earned widespread approval — even affection — from a public who once ganged up against her as the 'marriage breaker' and the 'other woman' who made Diana so unhappy."

