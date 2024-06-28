Your tip
Princess Anne Discharged From Hospital After 5 Days of Treatment for Head Injuries

The Princess Royal was forced to cancel her royal duties this week after being hospitalized.

Jun. 28 2024, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

Princess Anne has returned home to Gatcombe Park after being discharged from the hospital following five days of treatment for minor head injuries and a concussion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 73-year-old royal, King Charles' only sister, was hospitalized after being struck by a horse during a walk at her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday, Sky News reports.

Princess Anne suffered a horse-related injury on Sunday, June 23.

Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who visited her in the hospital earlier this week, issued a brief statement thanking the medical staff who looked after her.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise, and kindness during my wife's short stay," he said.

Despite being discharged from the hospital, the princess is expected to step away from public duties for some time.

Anne was forced to cancel all public engagements this week due to her sudden hospitalization. "On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed," a spokesperson said. "Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

Despite being discharged from the hospital, the princess is expected to step away from public duties for some time as she rests and recovers at home until her doctors advise her it is safe to return.

King Charles' former royal butler said the absence will have a 'big impact' on Anne.

As Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post, "Anne could be out of royal duties for the next few days or even weeks. As one of the hardest-working members of the Royal family, it’s going to have a big impact on her."

"This incident will probably make Anne even more determined to ensure it doesn’t happen again," he added. "I know she will want to recover quickly so she can get back to her royal duties. She’s somebody who wants to get on with what she’s expected to do."

Princess Anne was the third royal to be hospitalized in recent months.

Anne, who is often referred to as the "hardest working royal," had stepped up in recent months after both Charles and Kate Middleton were sidelined by health issues.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized for a benign prostate enlargement in January. He resumed public-facing duties in May.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer during her hospitalization for abdominal surgery in January.

Kate recently made her first public appearance since revealing her own cancer diagnosis in March, attending the annual Trooping the Colour parade earlier this month.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she announced prior to her appearance, adding that she hoped to "join a few public engagements over the summer."

