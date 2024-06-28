Confirmed: Shifty Shellshock Died of Overdose as Crazy Town Frontman’s Final Days in Rent-by-the-Night Room Are Revealed
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock’s shocking cause of death was confirmed by the band’s manager this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Shifty Shellshock – whose real name was Seth Binzer – was pronounced dead in a Los Angeles apartment on Monday, Crazy Town manager Howie Hubberman confirmed that the Butterfly hitmaker died of a drug overdose.
According to Hubberman, Binzer overdosed on a “combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs.”
“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with Butterfly, never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman told PEOPLE on Friday. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”
“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs,” Hubberman confirmed. “Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed – unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Binzer was found dead on Monday inside a Los Angeles flophouse.
It was revealed that the popular Butterfly singer was renting a small 60-square-foot apartment in Koreatown.
Jason Roberts, who rented the room next door to Binzer’s, claimed that the Crazy Town frontman only moved into the building one week before his devastating overdose death.
Roberts also claimed that Binzer had been fighting with his girlfriend in the days leading up to his overdose death and was forced to move into the tiny rent-by-the-night room in Koreatown after police got involved.
“He said he was having problems with his girlfriend or whatever and that's why he was here,” Roberts said on Wednesday. “He said he had been fighting with her and the cops were going to that house. He had to get away.”
The neighbor also claimed that he saw several women going in and out of Binzer’s apartment in the days leading up his death from a drug overdose.
“He definitely had some girls in there,” Roberts said. “One looked like a German with sparkles all over their face, so at least he had a good time. But he did look like he hadn't slept for days.”
As for Binzer’s passing, Roberts revealed that the singer was “gone and dead” by the time police arrived at the scene. Binzer’s lifeless body was reportedly discovered by the building’s property manager.
“He was gone and dead by the time they got here,” Roberts said. “I don't know how long he was in there like that, but I didn't hear anything coming from that room for a while because I would hear him fussing around there the other days.”
Binzer’s devastating passing was already suspected to have been from a drug overdose after it was reported that drug paraphernalia – including a lighter, injectable medications, and Narcan nasal spray – was found at the scene.
The singer’s battle with substance abuse and addiction was well-documented in the years before his death.
Besides being famous as the frontman of Crazy Town, Binzer was also known for his appearances on the reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House.