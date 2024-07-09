Marriage Crisis: Who is Mikaela Lafuente? Model Kanye West is Accused of Sending 'Inappropriate' Messages to While Married to Bianca Censori
Mikaela Lafuente has become a trending topic after accusing rapper Kanye West of messaging her on Instagram earlier this year asking her to "hang out" and listen to his new album — while married to wife Bianca Censori.
The brunette beauty reportedly born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has a staggering 1.2 million followers on Instagram, often posting her glam shots on OnlyFans and other social media platforms including her TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter page.
Lafuente recently celebrated her 22nd birthday and is dating 24-year-old TikTok star Bryce Hall, who also called out Ye for his alleged DMs sent to the model and influencer.
Los Angeles-based Lafuente said she found the messages sent in March "odd" as they had never spoken in person before, and she questioned if it was a fake account.
"It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this," she recalled.
In the screengrab, a message seemingly coming from Ye stated that he was "Back in Cali," to which she responded, "What?"
His account then replied, "Are you in California or the states." She said yes and asked why. "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album," Ye allegedly wrote back, referring to his latest project, Vultures.
The content creator expressed that she felt it was "inappropriate" for him to message her considering he is "twice her age" and has been married to Censori since Dec. 2022.
"I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever," she stated.
"I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship," the model insisted. "Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable."
"Maybe they [him and his wife] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this," she questioned.
Her boyfriend took to X, formerly Twitter, with his own message for the rapper-turned-fashion designer, writing, "Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim." The social media couple has been dating since late last year.
"Cmon ye… at least invite me to the hang and listen session," Hall quipped in another post.
Lafuente also shared that she is only familiar with him because of Yeezy fashion, not his music, and his past romance with reality star Kim Kardashian.