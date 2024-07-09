Mikaela Lafuente has become a trending topic after accusing rapper Kanye West of messaging her on Instagram earlier this year asking her to "hang out" and listen to his new album — while married to wife Bianca Censori.

The brunette beauty reportedly born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has a staggering 1.2 million followers on Instagram, often posting her glam shots on OnlyFans and other social media platforms including her TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter page.

Lafuente recently celebrated her 22nd birthday and is dating 24-year-old TikTok star Bryce Hall, who also called out Ye for his alleged DMs sent to the model and influencer.