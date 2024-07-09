Supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s $11 million mansion in South Florida was recently completed nearly two years after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady.

As Bündchen, 43, continues to move on from Brady, 46, with her 35-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, it was found that the model’s 6,600-square-foot home was finished on Indian Creek Island.