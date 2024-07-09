Your tip
PHOTOS: Gisele Bündchen's Sprawling $11M Mansion Completed Nearly Two Years After Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen’s $11 million mansion in South Florida was recently completed nearly two years after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady.

Jul. 9 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s $11 million mansion in South Florida was recently completed nearly two years after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady.

As Bündchen, 43, continues to move on from Brady, 46, with her 35-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, it was found that the model’s 6,600-square-foot home was finished on Indian Creek Island.

gisele bundchen m mansion completed divorce tom brady photos
Source: MEGA

Bündchen's 6,600-square-foot home was finished on Florida's Indian Creek Island earlier this month.

Photos of the mansion obtained by RadarOnline.com on Tuesday showed the newly finished property on the water just miles from Miami.

The property received a major makeover including a new roof and flashy floor-to-ceiling windows.

A recently resurfaced balcony could also be seen above a huge outdoor pool in the back of the property, as palm trees added privacy to the backyard while casting shade on the $11 million estate's private dock.

Additional photos captured by a secret drone this week showed the Brazilian supermodel’s two-story dream home sitting on an 18,400-square-foot plot within a larger cul-de-sac.

gisele million miami mansion mega
Source: MEGA

Photos of the mansion showed the newly finished property on the water just miles from Miami.

The multimillion-dollar mega mansion has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is located opposite Brady's so-called ‘Billionaire Bunker’ across the water.

An insider close to Bündchen discussed the $11 million mansion on Florida’s Indian Creek Island in 2022 shortly after the model and her NFL icon ex-husband divorced.

The source said: “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom's. Not that they would – but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other.”

gisele million miami mansion mega
Source: MEGA

The insider also revealed that Bündchen and Brady were initially supposed to live in the new mansion together – although the retired NFL quarterback ultimately kept his ‘Billionaire Bunker’ after the pair’s split in October 2022.

Bündchen then started construction on her mansion across the water. She is expected to move in soon with her and Brady’s two children – son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

The completion of Bündchen’s Indian Creek Island mansion this month came amid rumors that the supermodel split from her Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend.

Sources familiar with the supermodel and Valente’s relationship indicated that Valente “struggled with the attention on them” – particularly after Brady’s Netflix special aired in May.

gisele million miami mansion mega
Source: MEGA

An insider spilled: “Gisele has been stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim, and as time has gone by, he has struggled with the attention on them.

“He expected some, but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned on the Roast has profoundly affected him.

“There is a strain on the relationship. If they want it back, it will take some time to make it work again.”

However, Bündchen and Valente were spotted together again during a getaway to Costa Rica last month despite the rumors of their suspected split.

