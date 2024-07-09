Kendall Jenner Shares Cryptic Spicy Photo After Rekindling Romance With Bad Bunny
Model Kendall Jenner made waves online when she reposted a nude photo of herself after she was spotted with former flame Bad Bunny, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jenner, 28, reshared a snap from June 2022 — which she initially posted following her split from NBA star Devin Booker — and followers were quick to call out the timing of the model posting the spicy picture.
In the Instagram photo, the 28-year-old runway beauty is laying naked on a sun chair wearing only a green baseball cap as she scrolls her phone.
Jenner first shared the steamy picture a week after her breakup from Booker was announced. The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in the summer of 2022.
At the time, followers speculated the risqué snap was a diss at her ex. One commented, "Love me some breakup posts," and another noted, "Single energy..."
On Booker and Jenner's split, a source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."
The tipster said the pair had "discussions about their future" but were ultimately "not on the same page."
After her romance with the NBA player ended, Jenner was romantically linked to the Puerto Rican rapper, whom she dated for less than a year before calling it quits in December 2023.
Weeks later, Bunny and the model were seen together on New Year's Eve on a tropical vacation with friends. In January, a source revealed the former couple "have been reconnecting again."
"They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split," the insider noted.
Months after news broke that the rapper and Jenner were "reconnecting," the pair made headlines when they were caught having a cozy moment together at a Met Gala afterparty in May.
Fast forward to Jenner and Bunny's latest viral moment together, the pair attended a Paris Fashion Week event together in France, when they were seen leaving the FWRD event at the La Girafe seafood restaurant.
While in Paris, Jenner shared a dreamy set of photos taken at the famous art museum, the Lourve. While Bunny was not seen in any of the pictures posted to Jenner's Instagram, that didn't savvy fans from calling out the model's renewed relationship with the rapper.
"[W[e know who took these picssss," commented one follower. Another sly fan noted, "iconic date night" with a heart and bunny emojis.