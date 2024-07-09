Your tip
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Bigwigs Eye Kim Kardashian as Replacement Spinner for Vanna White: Report

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and Vanna White.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian could replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

No big butts about it — behind the scenes of the glitzy Wheel of Fortune relaunch, there's trouble in paradise, and the head-spinning news is reality babe Kim Kardashian is apparently being considered for Vanna White's replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed the new TV game show duo of Vanna, 67, and 49-year-old Ryan Seacrest — who has stepped into the shoes of the departing Pat Sajak — are like oil and water while they struggle to find their rhythm.

vanna white ryan seacrest wheel of fortune
Source: MEGA

White and her new co-host Ryan Seacrest are reportedly having chemistry issues on set.

Sources claimed producers have eyed none other than the SKIMS founder, 43, as a potential replacement if White decides to bail on her co-hosting duties, according to according to entertainment journalist Rob Shuter.

"They've compiled a list of folks to replace Vanna — and Kim is at the top," the insider spilled. "Kim is a very close friend of Ryan's and would bring a whole new audience."

kim kardashian slammed dogs garage video
Source: MEGA

Sources said Kardashian is 'at the top' of the list for potential replacements for White.

"Ryan wants to make the show younger and sexier," the mole continued. "He's responsible for the Kardashian reality show and believes in that family more than anyone."

News of White's potential replacement follows reports of the longtime letter-turner wanting to flee the game show she's called home since 1982.

"After Pat quit, Vanna was optimistic about working with Ryan, but they have zero chemistry and no vibe," the tipster tattled.

While sources claimed no former offer has materialized, people close to Kardashian hinted the gig was something she would seriously consider.

vanna white hurt ryan seacrest new wheel of fortune gig abc
Source: ABC

White co-hosted the game show alongside outgoing host Pat Sajak since 1982.

As RadarOnline.com reported, White wanted to "walk away" from her co-hosting duties before her recently renewed contract was up because she didn't "jibe" with Seacrest despite being fond of him and his talents.

White negotiated a salary increase after Sajak announced his retirement that locked her into the show until 2025-26; however, an insider alleged, "Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner."

vanna white abc
Source: ABC

Sources revealed White was considering leaving the show before her contract ends in 2025-26.

"It is just so difficult to do this without Pat," the mole told the Daily Mail. "She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could."

The source added, "Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune," but she "knows that the show needs to go in a different direction" and needs to "appeal to a younger demographic."

