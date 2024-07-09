No big butts about it — behind the scenes of the glitzy Wheel of Fortune relaunch, there's trouble in paradise, and the head-spinning news is reality babe Kim Kardashian is apparently being considered for Vanna White's replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed the new TV game show duo of Vanna, 67, and 49-year-old Ryan Seacrest — who has stepped into the shoes of the departing Pat Sajak — are like oil and water while they struggle to find their rhythm.