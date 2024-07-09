MSNBC Anchor Joy Reid Declares She'd Vote for Joe Biden Even if He Were 'in a Coma'
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that she would vote for President Joe Biden in November even if he were “in a coma.”
As Biden, 81, faces calls to withdraw from the 2024 White House race after his disappointing debate performance against Donald Trump, 78, in Atlanta last month, the 55-year-old network anchor took to social media to announce that she still supported the embattled Democrat.
Reid declared she would vote for President Biden even if he were “in a coma” if that’s what it took to keep Trump out of the White House. She also compared Trump to Adolf Hitler.
She said: “Just let me know when you guys are finished figuring it out, Democrats. Then let me know who I got to vote for to keep Hitler out of the White House.
“If it’s Biden in a coma, I’m going to vote for Biden in a coma. I don’t even really like the guy. A lot of his policies? Don’t like them, but he’s not Donald Trump, right?”
The MSNBC star again compared Trump to Hitler and cited Project 2025 – the ultra-conservative presidential transition project associated with Trump’s plans for office – during her social media diatribe.
Reid charged: “Yeah, Hitler, White House, we’re keeping him out. We’re keeping Project 2025 out — that’s all I care about.
“Up and down the ballot, from the rooter to the tooter, school board all the way up to the White House and everything in between.”
The ReidOut host’s TikTok video sparked a firestorm of reactions from Trump supporters, who shared the video widely on X and generated over 2 million views.
One X user wrote: “Joy Reid is having a mental breakdown.”
Another person responded: “She’s lost her f------ mind…Along with her eyebrows and hair.”
A third X user commented: “Biden is far closer to being a dictator like Hitler than Trump ever was or will.”
Reid’s TikTok video last week came as President Biden faces calls to quit the 2024 White House race following his disappointing first debate against Trump on June 27.
Nine House Democrats are calling on the flailing Democrat to quit, as are several left-leaning celebrities like outspoken writer Stephen King, 76, and director Rob Reiner, 77.
President Biden defied the calls to withdraw on Monday in a letter to congressional lawmakers.
He insisted he remains “fully committed” to staying in this year’s race and called on Democrats to “come together” and “move forward as a unified party” to defeat Trump in November.
Biden wrote: “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.
“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump.
“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us.
“It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”
RadarOnline.com did not immediately receive a response after reaching out to MSNBC and Reid for comment regarding her recent remarks about Biden and Trump.