Bikini-Clad Katy Perry Flaunts Stunning Figure Alongside Muscular Fiancé Orlando Bloom as Couple Returns to Beach Where Actor Infamously Paddle-Boarded Nude
Pop singer Katy Perry stunned in a barely-there chocolate brown string bikini while on vacation with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and their four-year-old daughter, Daisy, in Porto Cervo on the very same beach where Bloom famously went paddle boarding naked in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail revealed the skimpy photos taken of Perry in Italy on Sunday alongside Bloom, who was clad in very modest blue swim shorts.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders said that Perry's summer beach body has a lot to do with a grueling workout regimen that Bloom has also been following.
“From the moment they get up, their healthy routine starts!” tattled a tipster while detailing the couple's current fitness routine.
The 39-year-old Grammy winner recently stripped down to an itty-bitty white bikini to promote her upcoming single Woman’s World, the lead single on her new album, which drops on July 11.
The “Firework” singer flaunted her body yet again on July 4, posting a patriotic snap on her Instagram account in a skimpy American flag bikini top.
In a Rosie the Riveter pose, Perry flexed her arm muscle and captioned the sparkly image:
"BB UR A FIREWORK 🎆 and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH 🇺🇸."
Initially, Perry’s svelte frame and toned abs sparked speculation she’d used the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.
But according to our mole, her new look is thanks to elbow grease and having her 47-year-old fiancé in her cheering section.
“He’s been on a huge push the past year to get into the best shape of his life and he’s really motivated Katy to do the same,” roared a snitch.
The Lord of the Rings elf has been on a self-improvement kick, and our tipster insists his extreme healthy habits have rubbed off on the I Kissed a Girl singer.
“They drink lemon water before their coffee and he acts as her personal trainer, getting her to do lunges, squats, abs, and light cardio before she even has breakfast,” squealed our insider.
“He’s totally cleared their house of any food he deems unhealthy — so there’s nothing with gluten, there’s no sugar, pretty much everything is vegan,” they added.
“He’s always trying out cleanses and gets Katy to do those too. She hates them with a passion, but Orlando is super motivating, he has the willpower of a superhero, and she gets competitive — so the upside is she’s in the best shape of her life, even if it means a pretty bland diet for the foreseeable future!”