“He’s been on a huge push the past year to get into the best shape of his life and he’s really motivated Katy to do the same,” roared a snitch.

The Lord of the Rings elf has been on a self-improvement kick, and our tipster insists his extreme healthy habits have rubbed off on the I Kissed a Girl singer.

“They drink lemon water before their coffee and he acts as her personal trainer, getting her to do lunges, squats, abs, and light cardio before she even has breakfast,” squealed our insider.

“He’s totally cleared their house of any food he deems unhealthy — so there’s nothing with gluten, there’s no sugar, pretty much everything is vegan,” they added.

“He’s always trying out cleanses and gets Katy to do those too. She hates them with a passion, but Orlando is super motivating, he has the willpower of a superhero, and she gets competitive — so the upside is she’s in the best shape of her life, even if it means a pretty bland diet for the foreseeable future!”