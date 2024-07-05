Your tip
Katy Perry's Summer Slimdown: Orlando Bloom 'Motivating' Pop Star to Get in Best Shape Ever With Healthy Diet and Rigorous Gym Routine

Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Pop princess Katy Perry is looking incredible after whipping herself into amazing shape — thanks to a grueling workout routine masterminded by her significant other Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“From the moment they get up, their healthy routine starts!” tattled a tipster while detailing the couple's current fitness regimen.

The 39-year-old Grammy winner recently stripped down to an itty-bitty white bikini to promote her upcoming single Woman’s World, and her svelte frame and toned abs sparked speculation she’d used the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

But according to our mole, her new look is thanks to elbow grease and having her fiancé in her cheering section.

“He’s been on a huge push the past year to get into the best shape of his life and he’s really motivated Katy to do the same,” roared a snitch.

The 47-year-old Lord of the Rings elf has been on a self-improvement kick, and our tipster insists his extreme healthy habits have rubbed off on the I Kissed a Girl singer, mom of his two kids, son Flynn, 13, and daughter Daisy, nearly 4.

katy perry orlandobloo
Source: MEGA

The pair have been engaged since 2019.

“They drink lemon water before their coffee and he acts as her personal trainer, getting her to do lunges, squats, abs and light cardio before she even has breakfast,” squealed our insider.

“He’s totally cleared their house of any food he deems unhealthy — so there’s nothing with gluten, there’s no sugar, pretty much everything is vegan,” they added.

“He’s always trying out cleanses and gets Katy to do those too. She hates them with a passion, but Orlando is super motivating, he has the willpower of a superhero, and she gets competitive — so the upside is she’s in the best shape of her life, even if it means a pretty bland diet for the foreseeable future!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to her reps for comment.

katy perry vogue world paris
Source: @KatyPerry/TikTok

Perry wore an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress at Vogue World: Paris.

Perry certainly hasn't been shy about showing off her new body, either.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pop star stunned guests with a daring "naked" dress during a surprise appearance on the Vogue World: Paris runway last month.

She strutted down the catwalk at Place Vendôme on Sunday, June 23 wearing an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress featuring a cut-out design of geometric shapes and nude undergarments that elevated the wow factor.

