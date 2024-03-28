Katy Perry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as Romance With Orlando Bloom Hits Rough Patch: Report

Her look was bold for the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event on March 7. Katy Perry donned a red two-piece outfit with a lace-up back that showed off a butterfly tattoo on her lower back, as well as quite a bit of her bum.

But it was actually her midriff displayed in the front that got fans talking — and speculating whether or not the Hot N Cold singer was expecting, even amid her relationship woes with Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com has learned.