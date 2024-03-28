Katy Perry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as Romance With Orlando Bloom Hits Rough Patch: Report
Her look was bold for the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event on March 7. Katy Perry donned a red two-piece outfit with a lace-up back that showed off a butterfly tattoo on her lower back, as well as quite a bit of her bum.
But it was actually her midriff displayed in the front that got fans talking — and speculating whether or not the Hot N Cold singer was expecting, even amid her relationship woes with Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Is that a pregnant gut?" one user asked on Instagram, while others more confidently proclaimed, "Katy looks pregnant" and "I knew she was pregnant!"
Though the 39-year-old has spoken about wanting more kids, she and fiancé Bloom have experienced their share of struggles since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.
"Sometimes things are really, really challenging," Bloom admitted last year. "I won't lie."
Most recently, Perry raised eyebrows by ditching her ruby engagement ring — including at a Taylor Swift concert in Sydney on February 23.
"It's no secret she and Orland have been having issues — they've been pretty much living separate lives," an insider revealed to Star magazine.
The source also pointed out Katy was off snowboarding in Aspen when Lord of the Rings alum attended the Golden Globes solo in L.A. this past January.
"A baby would totally bring them closer together. They love being parents to Daisy and have always talked about giving her a sibling!" the source added.
The timing is right, at least career-wise. Perry recently announced that she will leave her job as an American Idol judge following the show's current season.
"Wanting to expand their family is one of the reasons Katy quit," the insider claimed. "She realized that she and Orlando have grown a bit apart, so she's taking some time to get her personal life back on track, have another child, plus work on new music and a future tour."
Bloom and Perry — who first got together in 2016, broke up a year later, then reunited in 2018 and became engaged in 2019 — have spoken about how difficult it is to balance their romance with their work demands.
She previously credited a hyperlink to a joint calendar with holding them together.
"This is Katy's year to get her priorities straight and get all of her ducks in a row," the insider spilled, noting a wedding is also being planned after several postponements.
"Despite their issues, she and Orlando are still in love with each other."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Perry and Orlando's reps for comment.