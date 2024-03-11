Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Having Problems' After 5-Year Engagement: Report
Is it really over? Katy Perry was flying solo when she showed up at Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia, on February 23, adding to the fears she may have ended her long-time romance with Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's weird that she wasn't with Orlando [Bloom]. Instead, she was hanging out with Rita Ora and her husband," an insider spilled. Even more surprising, the Hot N Cold singer, 39, wasn't wearing her engagement ring, leaving those close to the pair concerned about where their relationship stands.
This comes after months of speculation that the couple — who have been engaged for five years — are having problems.
"They're two very different people," a source told In Touch in January. "Katy has a wild side, while Orlando is more chill. The fact that she wasn't wearing her ring is telling."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Perry and Bloom's teams for comment.
The singer and Hollywood actor were first linked in January 2016 — and it didn't take the lovebirds long to make it official. The two made their Instagram debut months later, with Perry posting a shot of them from Cannes in May. Later that summer, Bloom's infamous naked paddleboarding photos with the pop star went viral.
The Carnival Row actor popped the question in February 2019. Perry and Bloom have yet to walk down the aisle despite the long engagement and welcoming their only child together — daughter, Daisy — in August 2020.
Rumor has it that the pair pushed their wedding date due to the pregnancy, but fast-forward four years later, and fans are left wondering when — if ever — they will say, "I do."
This isn't the first time there's been trouble in paradise. Perry and Bloom broke up in February 2017 before reconciling one year later. At the time, their representatives shared a joint statement to confirm the split.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement read.
In November 2023, Bloom joined Perry in Las Vegas to celebrate the final night of her residency. The couple seemed happy to be in each other's presence baby-free — but only time will tell if they stick out the rumored hardships. On a positive note: Perry and Orlando can finally move into the $15 million Santa Barbara home they purchased in 2020 after they won their years-long battle with an 84-year-old veteran over the property.