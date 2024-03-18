Your tip
Katy Perry Accused of Riding Taylor Swift's Coattails to Get Her Music Career Back on Track: Report

Sources say Katy Perry is willing to pal around with Taylor Swift for a PR boost.

Mar. 18 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Cunning Katy Perry is reportedly so desperate to get her career back on track she's willing to board rival Taylor Swift's runaway gravy train to make it happen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 39, and Swift, 34, famously feuded around 2014 when the Hot N Cold singer was accused of poaching Swift's backup dancers for her tour. Now that the 39-year-old is exiting her American Idol gig, a bombshell report claims she's playing nice with Swift to boost her public image.

Perry recently attended one of Swift's concerts in Australia.

The Roar singer drew gasps at one of Swift's concerts in Sydney last month when she was seen happily dancing and mouthing the lyrics to one of the Cruel Summer singer's tunes like a true Swiftie.

The two pop princesses have locked horns for years, but sources claim Perry knows she's drowning in a career crisis after not having a hit in years — and essentially being voted off American Idol by furious fans!

Swift wrote 'Bad Blood' after she claimed Perry stole her backup dancers before she went on tour.

"Katy needs some positivity right now and publicly palling around with Taylor is an instant shot of adrenaline for her image," an industry source told the National Enquirer.

The struggle between the songbirds spiked when Swift wrote the song Bad Blood — allegedly about being betrayed by another pop star —right after she claimed Perry stole her backup dancers!

Perry's public image has taken a hit recently amid legal woes and leaving 'American Idol.'

"Taylor claimed Katy did that to intentionally tank her 2014 tour," a music industry insider said. "That's when the feud exploded!"

The pair didn't speak for years — until the Dark Horse singer sent Swift an actual olive branch a couple of years ago and later made amends at industry events.

Sources claim Perry has gone as far as suggesting she and Swift collab on music.

"Katy is turning into yesterday's news and she knows a shocking new friendship with Taylor could turn all of that around in a heartbeat," a tipster told the outlet.

The source added, "People are saying she's even suggesting they do a song together. That would have Katy singing all the way to the bank!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Perry and Swift's reps for comment.

As this outlet reported, when Perry announced she was leaving American Idol after the show's upcoming season 22, she hinted that new music could be on the way.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," Perry explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry said before adding, "I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

