Katy Perry Accused of Riding Taylor Swift's Coattails to Get Her Music Career Back on Track: Report

Cunning Katy Perry is reportedly so desperate to get her career back on track she's willing to board rival Taylor Swift's runaway gravy train to make it happen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 39, and Swift, 34, famously feuded around 2014 when the Hot N Cold singer was accused of poaching Swift's backup dancers for her tour. Now that the 39-year-old is exiting her American Idol gig, a bombshell report claims she's playing nice with Swift to boost her public image.