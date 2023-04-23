'American Idol' Producers Won’t Rule Out FIRING Katy Perry Over Her Treatment Of Contestants: 'They Are Rattled By Her Behavior'
Katy Perry's behavior has American Idol fans calling for her head — and producers are listening, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 38-year-old I Kissed a Girl singer's "rude and condescending" comments to heartbroken contestants have turned viewers against her, a source dished.
"Katy has come under fire for harsh comments in the past, and now fans are upset over the way she humiliated a singing duo," the insider shared. "She demanded they perform before they'd had a chance to rehearse and then blasted their work as 'underwhelming' in front of a national audience!"
That recent outcry came on the heels of Katy mom-shaming and insulting 25-year-old contestant Sara Beth Liebe, who ultimately quit the singing competition.
After Liebe revealed she was a mother of three, Katy pretended to stagger away from the panel's table while fellow judge Luke Bryan fanned her.
"If Katy lays on the table," Liebe said, "I think I'm going to pass out."
"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Katy snipped at the humiliated singer.
Not everyone watching appreciated Katy's crass dig. Liebe eventually left Idol — but gave Perry a pass. But others aren't going easy on the drama queen.
"Katy is rude and condescending to contestants unless it's a male cutie then she acts like a teenage fool," one critic wrote on Instagram. "Bye-bye Katy!"
Another viewer sneered, "I'm so OVER Katy!" while a third posted, "I turned OFF Idol tonight!"
Sources say American Idol producers are taking note of the backlash.
Katy's cringeworthy comments have "got people behind the scenes wondering if she is past her expiration date," scoffed one insider. "And producers are so rattled by Katy's behavior they're considering replacing her to keep the audience happy."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.
Sources spilled in the past that Katy feels like the Dark Horse of the AI judges.
"Katy says American Idol has turned into a boys' club with Luke and Lionel," one tipster shared about the guys' close bond in February. "They play pranks on each other and tell inside jokes."
Katy first joined Idol as a guest judge during season 9 before later signing on in a full-time role.