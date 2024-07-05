The Ring is Back On: 'Somber' Jennifer Lopez Spends Her July 4 More Than 2600 Miles Away From Ben Affleck — But Slaps Back on the Wedding Band
Jennifer Lopez spent her Fourth of July holiday in the Hamptons — and husband Ben Affleck was no where in sight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While J Lo celebrated Independence Day solo, she and Affleck were both seen wearing their wedding bands this week amid rumors that their marriage has been "over for months" — and a divorce is imminent.
J Lo wasn't completely alone in the Hamptons. She was joined by her manager, Benny Medina. The pair were seen out and about shopping for plants.
The multi-hyphenate looked polished in a striped, floral pattern blouse, tan high-waisted pants and sandals. She kept the look on trend for the summer season with a straw hat and oversized gold hoops.
Meanwhile, Affleck was on the other side of the country enjoying the holiday with his three kids — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The Gone Girl actor and his three kids were seen enjoying lunch in Los Angeles.
On Instagram, J Lo shared a series of snaps from her Hamptons getaway.
With a dreamy lavender field as a backdrop, the singer struck a pose against a fence. In another snap, she was perched on top of the fence, smiling from ear to ear.
In other snaps, the Marry Me star looked more somber as she carried a straw bag and stood in the middle of blooming rose bushes.
Amid ongoing divorce rumors, J Lo's followers flooded her comments with messages of unwavering support.
"You are so loved, remember that! You sparkle brighter than any fireworks! I ❤️ U So Much!" wrote one Instagram user. Another echoed, "So happy to see you with the biggest smile! I love you immensely."
"We love you, and we're grateful for you,, keep your head up high, shoulders back as you always do mama," commented a third.
As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo recently took another solo trip to Italy while Affleck stayed back home in L.A.
While the singer was across the globe, Affleck, who has been renting a $100,000 per month home near his ex-wife, was seen moving his personal items out of the couple's $60 million mansion, which has been listed for sale.
Insiders recently revealed the couple have "been apart since March" and are "talking to lawyers" to dissolve joint brand deals.