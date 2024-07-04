J Lo and Ben 'Talking to Lawyers' as A-List Marriage Crumbles Under Pressure: 'Sunk a Fortune Into Building a Joint Brand'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "talking to lawyers" as their marriage crumbles under pressure — and the pair "sunk a fortune" into a joint business venture, sources dished to RadarOnline.com.
J Lo, 54, is said to be making strategic image decisions in an attempt to prove she's not "blowing money" on a "lavish lifestyle" as the couple dissolves brand contracts.
With her marriage to the Gone Girl actor in trouble and after canceling her summer tour, J Lo was spotted flying in the budget seats en route to Paris from her solo getaway to Italy.
It was such a stark image of the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer, who reportedly sunk millions of her own money into several projects, including a poorly received pair of documentary films.
For someone acutely aware of her image, a savvy one, "Jennifer flying economy is her way of showing she's not blowing money on her lavish lifestyle," an insider told us.
The source explained that with the demise of Bennifer 2.0, J Lo and Affleck's once-lucrative brand could be near collapse.
"The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved," it was claimed.
The tipster added, "That's never easy and requires a ton of back-and-forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid."
One collaboration has gone further than the planning stages.
Principal photography on the sports biopic Unstoppable, produced by Affleck, 51, and starring 54-year-old J Lo, was completed in January, which puts the estranged couple — who have five kids between them — in an uncomfortable position when it comes time to promote the Amazon project later this year.
"Teaming up to promote it seems unlikely," the mole dished. "They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don't want to see it fail, but it's an awkward position."
As this outlet previously reported, while J Lo was busy jetting across Europe in budget seats, the Oscar winner removed his items from the couple's $60 million marital mansion.
Affleck moved out of the Beverly Hills home — which has since been listed for sale and its contents being sold off— and into a $100,000 per month rental in Brentwood, near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares two children with.
The actor has additionally been spotted without his wedding ring, further adding fuel to divorce rumors.