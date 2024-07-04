Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

J Lo and Ben 'Talking to Lawyers' as A-List Marriage Crumbles Under Pressure: 'Sunk a Fortune Into Building a Joint Brand'

Composite photo of actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking to lawyers' as they prepare to dissolve their joint brand.

By:

Jul. 4 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "talking to lawyers" as their marriage crumbles under pressure — and the pair "sunk a fortune" into a joint business venture, sources dished to RadarOnline.com.

J Lo, 54, is said to be making strategic image decisions in an attempt to prove she's not "blowing money" on a "lavish lifestyle" as the couple dissolves brand contracts.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez frustrated with being painted difficult one in marriage to ben affleck
Source: MEGA

JLo's economy plane trip was said to be a 'savvy' move to prove she's not wasting money on a 'lavish lifestyle.'

With her marriage to the Gone Girl actor in trouble and after canceling her summer tour, J Lo was spotted flying in the budget seats en route to Paris from her solo getaway to Italy.

It was such a stark image of the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer, who reportedly sunk millions of her own money into several projects, including a poorly received pair of documentary films.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck sell off artwork m home divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources explained the bulk of JLo and Affleck's crumbling marriage has forced 'contracts' to be 'dissolved.'

Article continues below advertisement

For someone acutely aware of her image, a savvy one, "Jennifer flying economy is her way of showing she's not blowing money on her lavish lifestyle," an insider told us.

The source explained that with the demise of Bennifer 2.0, J Lo and Affleck's once-lucrative brand could be near collapse.

"The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved," it was claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck moves personal things out m shared mansion jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The tipster noted the process of meeting with lawyers is 'never easy.'

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

The tipster added, "That's never easy and requires a ton of back-and-forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid."

One collaboration has gone further than the planning stages.

Principal photography on the sports biopic Unstoppable, produced by Affleck, 51, and starring 54-year-old J Lo, was completed in January, which puts the estranged couple — who have five kids between them — in an uncomfortable position when it comes time to promote the Amazon project later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Teaming up to promote it seems unlikely," the mole dished. "They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don't want to see it fail, but it's an awkward position."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez frustrated with being painted difficult one in marriage to ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben and JLo are 'unlikely' to promote their upcoming Amazon film together.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet previously reported, while J Lo was busy jetting across Europe in budget seats, the Oscar winner removed his items from the couple's $60 million marital mansion.

Affleck moved out of the Beverly Hills home — which has since been listed for sale and its contents being sold off— and into a $100,000 per month rental in Brentwood, near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares two children with.

The actor has additionally been spotted without his wedding ring, further adding fuel to divorce rumors.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.