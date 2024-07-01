Prized Possessions: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sell Off Artwork From $60M Marital Home as Divorce Rumors Intensify
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling off artwork from their $60 million California mansion amid rumors of the couple’s crumbling marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Affleck, 51, was spotted moving his things out of the pair’s $60 million Beverly Hills marital home last week, sources close to the couple revealed that Affleck and Lopez were now unloading some of their most prized possessions.
According to Page Six, collectors and buyers purchased “art and some pieces” that were “newly on sale” from the couple’s Beverly Hills home early last month.
Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck’s $60 million mansion also remains up for sale as the Hollywood couple navigate their allegedly deteriorating marriage.
While Bennifer purchased the home for a whopping $60.85 million in May 2023, they put it back on the market just one year later in May of this year.
One insider claimed that the Good Will Hunting star “never liked” the home because it was “too far away” from his children.
“Ben never liked the house,” a source close to the couple said last month. “It’s too far away from his kids.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the revelation that Lopez and Affleck were selling off some of their most prized possessions came just days after the Argo star was spotted moving his belongings out of the mansion last week while Lopez was in Europe.
Affleck moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion earlier this year and began renting an apartment in Brentwood. While the This Is Me ... Now singer reportedly tried to convince her Hollywood hubby to return home, sources say she has since given up.
“She's hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn't reciprocating,” one tipster tattled.
“At first J Lo was willing to do anything to get him to come home, but it was just pointless,” the insider added. “She's now telling friends she's over trying.”
“She's very clear she's given up hoping for a miracle,” another source said regarding the matter. “She's said it didn't work out but not going to miss his bad habits like his chain smoking and his junk food binges.”
Also surprising were reports that Affleck had “come to his senses” earlier this year regarding his marriage to Lopez and realized there was “just no way” the couple's rekindled romance was going to work.
The Air star also reportedly described his time with Lopez since their marriage in July 2022 as a “fever dream.”
“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” a source shared in May after the divorce rumors first started swirling.
“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream,” the insider added, “and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”