Prized Possessions: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sell Off Artwork From $60M Marital Home as Divorce Rumors Intensify

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling off artwork from their $60 million California mansion amid rumors of the couple’s crumbling marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Affleck, 51, was spotted moving his things out of the pair’s $60 million Beverly Hills marital home last week, sources close to the couple revealed that Affleck and Lopez were now unloading some of their most prized possessions.