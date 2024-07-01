Forced Abortions, No Sleep: The Dark Side of Performing for the Popular Girl Group Pussycat Dolls Exposed

Scherzinger, 46, who served the popular girl group's lead singer from 2003 to 2010 and 2019 to 2021, revealed in a new interview with the Sunday Times that their rise to fame in the early 2000s was a "profoundly overwhelming experience."

"I'm really proud of the music that the Dolls made, and I’m very proud of the little mark that we made with our group. But it was very difficult because I was really learning about myself along the way," Scherzinger explained.

"It was such a difficult time, struggling and battling your own demons and issues and always being on the road, and they never allowed sleep in our schedule," she continued. "I mean, it was just a recipe for disaster, to be honest with you."