Costner's Crisis: Ex-'Yellowstone' Stud Kevin Desperate to 'Turn His Luck Around' With Epic Comeback After Bitter Divorce and Movie Flop
Cautious Kevin Costner has been unusually open about his private life — mainly in a bid to shore up interest in his teetering vanity project Horizon — according to sources who squeal that deep down he’s “in a world of pain,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources snitch the 69-year-old A-lister had everything riding on his Western saga, which earned him an 11-minute standing ovation from peers at the Cannes Film Festival premiere in May, but left a lot of critics less than thrilled.
While Costner is seemingly keeping it together as he made the rounds to plug his sprawling epic, friends fear he's going through more than he can handle behind the scenes.
“And, of course, all the personal knocks he’s getting are adding to his stress!” confided the insider.
The Yellowstone TV cowboy is moving on after wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023. The former couple share three children — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14 — and a court battle over child support ensued, with the actor finally ordered to pay the onetime handbag designer $63,209 a month.
But Christine, 50, did not let the tumbleweeds gather before moving on — she’s been dating Costner’s former bestie, 49-year-old financier Josh Connor, since the split and now there’s even talk that they’re ready to take it to the next level!
By contrast, Costner’s budding romance with Jewel, 50, has seemingly reached a dead end, although insiders said he is desperate to "turn his luck around."
- GHOSTED: Kevin Costner Being 'Iced Out' By 'Yellowstone' Cast After Actor's Bitter Exit and Fallout With Paramount
- Awkward! Kevin Costner SHUTS DOWN Gayle King Over Question About 'Yellowstone' Departure: 'We're Not Going to Discuss This'
- 'I Don't Need Drama': Kevin Costner Addresses His 'Yellowstone' Exit After Major Demands to Studio Were Exposed
“He knows Hollywood and how this works and knows the best way to handle it is to take it on the chin and come back and be less reclusive, which is why he’s putting more of his personal life out there and talking so much,” spilled a source.
“He’s in a world of pain. Everything is caving in on him now. It’s only a matter of time before he crumbles!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Yellowstone cast has also seemingly turned their backs on the embattled actor-producer as he fights creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount over his exit from the show.
“They play nice and exchange pleasantries, but he’s not getting the support he would have expected,” an insider tattled. Now the cast members are caught in the middle of Costner’s feud with Sheridan, and they "don't want to get in trouble, so they iced him out," the source revealed.
“They’re not picking sides, and that made Kevin bitter," the tipster added.