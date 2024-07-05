Your tip
Costner's Crisis: Ex-'Yellowstone' Stud Kevin Desperate to 'Turn His Luck Around' With Epic Comeback After Bitter Divorce and Movie Flop

Composite photo of Kevin Costner
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is said to be in crisis and desperate to turn his luck around in the wake of his bitter divorce and movie flop.

Jul. 5 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Cautious Kevin Costner has been unusually open about his private life — mainly in a bid to shore up interest in his teetering vanity project Horizon — according to sources who squeal that deep down he’s “in a world of pain,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources snitch the 69-year-old A-lister had everything riding on his Western saga, which earned him an 11-minute standing ovation from peers at the Cannes Film Festival premiere in May, but left a lot of critics less than thrilled.

kevin costner christine baumgartner divorce
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in Feb.

While Costner is seemingly keeping it together as he made the rounds to plug his sprawling epic, friends fear he's going through more than he can handle behind the scenes.

“And, of course, all the personal knocks he’s getting are adding to his stress!” confided the insider.

The Yellowstone TV cowboy is moving on after wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023. The former couple share three children — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14 — and a court battle over child support ensued, with the actor finally ordered to pay the onetime handbag designer $63,209 a month.

kevin costner romance with jewel fizzles actor down in the dumps pp
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA; Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

The A-list actor's romance with Jewel is claimed to be fizzling.

But Christine, 50, did not let the tumbleweeds gather before moving on — she’s been dating Costner’s former bestie, 49-year-old financier Josh Connor, since the split and now there’s even talk that they’re ready to take it to the next level!

By contrast, Costner’s budding romance with Jewel, 50, has seemingly reached a dead end, although insiders said he is desperate to "turn his luck around."

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce photo
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

“He’s in a world of pain. Everything is caving in on him now. It’s only a matter of time before he crumbles!”

“He knows Hollywood and how this works and knows the best way to handle it is to take it on the chin and come back and be less reclusive, which is why he’s putting more of his personal life out there and talking so much,” spilled a source.

'Yellowstone' Cast Ghosts Kevin Costner After Actor's Bitter Exit And Fallout With Paramount Over Character's Write-Off
Source: PARAMOUNT+

Costner played patriarch John Dutton on 'Yellowstone' beginning in 2018.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Yellowstone cast has also seemingly turned their backs on the embattled actor-producer as he fights creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount over his exit from the show.

“They play nice and exchange pleasantries, but he’s not getting the support he would have expected,” an insider tattled. Now the cast members are caught in the middle of Costner’s feud with Sheridan, and they "don't want to get in trouble, so they iced him out," the source revealed.

“They’re not picking sides, and that made Kevin bitter," the tipster added.

