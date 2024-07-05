Cautious Kevin Costner has been unusually open about his private life — mainly in a bid to shore up interest in his teetering vanity project Horizon — according to sources who squeal that deep down he’s “in a world of pain,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources snitch the 69-year-old A-lister had everything riding on his Western saga, which earned him an 11-minute standing ovation from peers at the Cannes Film Festival premiere in May, but left a lot of critics less than thrilled.