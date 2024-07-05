Alec Baldwin is fighting in court to exclude Brandon Lee's 1993 infamous movie set death from his criminal case in New Mexico, stemming from the deadly 2021 Rust shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor, 66, is charged with the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was killed on the western film's set when the prop gun Baldwin was holding went off. Director Joel Souza was also struck in the shoulder by the bullet that investigators said was negligently loaded into the gun by the production's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Baldwin's trial is set to kick off next week, with jury selection beginning July 9.