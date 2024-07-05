Court Bombshell: Kanye West 'Refuses to Pay' Lawyer in Battle with Autograph Hunter, Court Told
The lawyer who has been representing Kanye West in an ongoing assault case has asked for permission to officially drop his client after the rapper reportedly fired him, cut off all contact, and refused to pay for his legal counsel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, attorney Brian Brumfield filed a motion to be relieved as West's representative in the lawsuit brought by Justin Poplawski, an autograph hunter who claimed he was assaulted by West in 2022.
"Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well," Brumfield said in court. A hearing on the matter has been set for later this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Poplawski filed a lawsuit against West in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this year, alleging that the rapper attacked him outside the SoHo Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles on January 13, 2022.
Poplawski, who claimed he is a well-respected autograph dealer and had gotten West’s signature without any trouble in the past, said that he was waiting outside the building when West emerged and began shouting at him.
"Go the f--- [out of] here before I beat you the f--- up. I’m going to make an f----- example out of you," West allegedly said before striking Poplawski and asking, "So do you want to get attacked for real?"
When Poplawski asked for an apology, West allegedly replied, "Apology for what?" and supposedly kept hitting him, "severely injuring him." The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for medical bills, lost earnings, mental pain and suffering, and alleged disfigurement caused by the incident.
West denied all wrongdoing and claimed self-defense, arguing, "Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint."
Although he initially tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, West later attempted to settle and agreed to mediation. "The Parties have agreed to mediate this matter," documents filed on March 13 read. The mediation was scheduled to begin on June 6.
West has faced numerous lawsuits from former Yeezy staffers and Donda Academy teachers in recent months. Most recently, the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori have been accused of creating a toxic and exploitative work environment.
In addition to the assault case, Brumfield has also asked to be removed from a separate case in which West was sued for $2 million by his former business partners at The Gap.
A company called Art City Center sued The Gap in October 2022, claiming that a deal not to modify a building they had leased was breached. The Gap responded by suing West, claiming that the building was being used by Yeezy and he was in control of the property.