The lawyer who has been representing Kanye West in an ongoing assault case has asked for permission to officially drop his client after the rapper reportedly fired him, cut off all contact, and refused to pay for his legal counsel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, attorney Brian Brumfield filed a motion to be relieved as West's representative in the lawsuit brought by Justin Poplawski, an autograph hunter who claimed he was assaulted by West in 2022.

"Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well," Brumfield said in court. A hearing on the matter has been set for later this month.