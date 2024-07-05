Biden is a ‘Puppet Whose Strings are Being Pulled’: Bombshell Claims Swirl Around the Aging Prez — and Whether He’s Being Controlled by a ‘Cabal’ of Power Hungry Dems
After President Joe Biden's disastrous debate against Donald Trump last week sparked renewed concerns about his capacity to lead the country, top Democrats have begun speculating about the 81-year-old's possible cognitive decline — and who could be pulling his strings behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a new story published on Thursday, New York magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi detailed Democratic officials, activists, and donors' panic over Biden's inability to speak coherently and his team's "obsessive efforts to control" and limit access to the president.
"Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names," Nuzzi wrote.
"At a White House event last year, a guest recalled, with horror, realizing that the president would not be able to stay for the reception because, it was clear, he would not be able to make it through the reception. The guest wasn’t sure they could vote for Biden, since the guest was now open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all," she continued.
"Others told me the president was becoming increasingly hard to get ahold of, even as it related to official government business, the type of things any U.S. president would communicate about on a regular basis with high-level officials across the world. Biden instead was cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to."
"Saying hello to one Democratic megadonor and family friend at the White House recently, the president stared blankly and nodded his head. The First Lady intervened to whisper in her husband’s ear, telling him to say 'hello' to the donor by name and to thank them for their recent generosity," Nuzzi recalled. "The president repeated the words his wife had fed him. 'It hasn’t been good for a long time but it’s gotten so, so much worse,” a witness to the exchange told me. 'So much worse!'"
"Who was actually in charge? Nobody knew. But surely someone was in charge? And surely there must be a plan, since surely this situation could not endure? I heard these questions posed at cocktail parties on the coasts but also at MAGA rallies in Middle America," Nuzzi revealed.
"There emerged a comical overlap between the beliefs of the nation’s most elite liberal Biden supporters and the beliefs of the most rabid and conspiratorial supporters of former President Trump. Resistance or QAnon, they shared a grand theory of America in 2024: There has to be a secret group of high-level government leaders who control Biden and who will soon set into motion their plan to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee. Nothing else made sense. They were in full agreement."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders have claimed that Biden's top aides "carefully shielded" the president and First Lady Jill Biden “essentially roped off” her husband to hide his decline from White House staffers. Legendary Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein claimed that Biden has suffered 15-20 “marked incidents of cognitive decline and physical infirmity” in recent months.
In the wake of the debate, Biden has faced numerous calls to step aside in favor of another candidate. Although he has repeatedly brushed aside suggestions that he end his re-election campaign, he has reportedly told a "key ally" that he is considering dropping out of the race if he cannot convince Americans that he is still up for the job.