Biden is a ‘Puppet Whose Strings are Being Pulled’: Bombshell Claims Swirl Around the Aging Prez — and Whether He’s Being Controlled by a ‘Cabal’ of Power Hungry Dems

In a new story published on Thursday, New York magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi detailed Democratic officials, activists, and donors' panic over Biden's inability to speak coherently and his team's "obsessive efforts to control" and limit access to the president.

"Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names," Nuzzi wrote.

"At a White House event last year, a guest recalled, with horror, realizing that the president would not be able to stay for the reception because, it was clear, he would not be able to make it through the reception. The guest wasn’t sure they could vote for Biden, since the guest was now open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all," she continued.

"Others told me the president was becoming increasingly hard to get ahold of, even as it related to official government business, the type of things any U.S. president would communicate about on a regular basis with high-level officials across the world. Biden instead was cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to."