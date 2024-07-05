Your tip
Hunter’s Shame: Convicted Felon First Son Tried to Silence Baby Mama With $250K Payment, Asked Her to Single-Parent His Illegitimate Child

Jul. 5 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden's baby mama has claimed that President Joe Biden's son tried to keep their illegitimate child a secret, offering $250,000 to buy her silence and avoid any responsibility as a father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter's 5-year-old daughter Navy Joan, opened up about her relationship with the troubled first son in her upcoming tell-all memoir Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden.

Lunden's tell-all memoir is slated for release on August 20.

Although Hunter initially refused to acknowledge paternity and denied sleeping with Lunden, his team got in touch with her lawyer after a DNA test in 2019 confirmed that he was the father, claiming that he was "broke."

"It was just proven that he's the father, and the first thing he comes back with is 'I'm broke.' How about 'I'm sorry?' How about taking accountability for your child?" Lunden recalled in a new excerpt from the bombshell book obtained by The Daily Mail. "I don't care if you're broke, and your child won't care either. All she wants is a father."

In the bombshell book, Roberts, the mother of Hunter's 5-year-old daughter Navy Joan, details her relationship with the first son and how he went MIA after finding out about the pregnancy and initially being supportive.

"But that's not the biggie," her lawyer explained. "He wants to know if you would like to single-parent adopt Navy?"

"Adopt her? Are you f------ kidding me? So then he has no obligations and avoids responsibility?" Lunden responded.

"They even asked if you would sign an NDA to not discuss the results," the attorney added.

"Oh, hell no. They can shove that NDA up the a-- and their f------ offer," she said.

"They said he's willing to add $250,000 to the deal," Lunden's lawyer told her.

Lunden said she was stunned by the offer. "Hunter has hurt me before, but this is a new hurt, a mother's hurt for her daughter, my heart breaks for her," she wrote. "'How the hell do you put a dollar figure on your own daughter? He wants to keep everything hush, not be a father, and continue to humiliate me in public."

"I wanted to do this the best way to not harm him, but f--- him," she told her lawyer. 'You tell him I said eat s---, m-----------. Do whatever you have to do ... I'm sick of this s---. Chew him up and spit him out. I don't care about the details."

"I get off the phone and I look on the bed next to my sleeping daughter," she recalled. "Caressing Navy's blonde curls, I can't hold back the tears. How could anyone not want this perfect angel."

Lunden, who won a paternity suit against Hunter in May 2019, has said that President Joe Biden has yet to meet his 5-year-old granddaughter.

Hunter was convicted on three federal gun charges last month after allegedly lying about his crack cocaine addiction while filling out paperwork to purchase a firearm in October 2018.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter has shocked White House staff by joining his father in meetings with top aides following the elder Biden's disastrous debate against Donald Trump last week.

