'Waited for Hunter to Step Up': First Son's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Claims President Biden Still Hasn't Met 5-Year-Old Granddaughter
President Joe Biden has yet to meet 5-year-old granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, her mother, Lunden Roberts, revealed after winning a paternity suit against his son Hunter in May 2019.
Roberts was asked by Piers Morgan if she ever heard from President Biden or First Lady Jill, to which she replied, "No." RadarOnline.com has learned that Roberts said neither ever reached out via letter, phone call or email, revealing she did not find that "surprising."
"They've waited for Hunter to step up," she speculated during a new episode of his show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Roberts said the "door is always open" for President Biden to meet Navy.
"Always has been and always will be," she added.
Roberts revealed that Hunter has never met his daughter in person, but they have been "building a relationship" on Zoom which she said he continues to cultivate.
While reflecting on her past, Roberts opened up about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with Navy because of the drama surrounding her relationship with Hunter.
"I knew that, as long as I was pregnant, I wasn't going to do anything to myself, because that would harm my child," she explained. "So I didn't think I would do anything to myself while I was pregnant. But I would feel that, after the pregnancy, would it be better for my daughter and for Hunter and everyone else if I wasn't here? Because it seemed like a scandal, and a burden is what I felt like at those times."
Although Hunter initially refused to acknowledge paternity, a DNA test ultimately confirmed he was the father. Roberts and Hunter met in 2017 at DC gentlemen's club Mpire, where she danced under the stage name "Dallas."
Hunter and Roberts privately settled their child support dispute last year, as we previously reported. "The child shall select the painting which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts," per the order.
Roberts also dropped an earlier attempt to change Navy's last name to Biden.
During the new interview, Roberts revealed that she could be called to testify in Hunter's ongoing federal gun trial this month.
President Biden said he would not pardon Hunter, who is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while he was addicted to crack cocaine, if he is found guilty during an sit-down with ABC News anchor David Muir.
Meanwhile, Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, has put on a united front with him while at court.