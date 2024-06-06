Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Hunter Biden

'Waited for Hunter to Step Up': First Son's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Claims President Biden Still Hasn't Met 5-Year-Old Granddaughter

hunters ex lunden roberts claims president biden and first lady jill still havent met year old granddaughter pp
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram;mega

Roberts said the "door is always open" for President Biden to meet Navy.

By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Joe Biden has yet to meet 5-year-old granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, her mother, Lunden Roberts, revealed after winning a paternity suit against his son Hunter in May 2019.

Roberts was asked by Piers Morgan if she ever heard from President Biden or First Lady Jill, to which she replied, "No." RadarOnline.com has learned that Roberts said neither ever reached out via letter, phone call or email, revealing she did not find that "surprising."

Article continues below advertisement

"They've waited for Hunter to step up," she speculated during a new episode of his show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Roberts said the "door is always open" for President Biden to meet Navy.

"Always has been and always will be," she added.

Roberts revealed that Hunter has never met his daughter in person, but they have been "building a relationship" on Zoom which she said he continues to cultivate.

Article continues below advertisement
hunters ex lunden roberts claims president biden and first lady jill still havent met year old granddaughter
Source: mega

Roberts revealed that Hunter has never met his daughter in person, but they have been "building a relationship" on Zoom which she said he continues to cultivate.

Article continues below advertisement

While reflecting on her past, Roberts opened up about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with Navy because of the drama surrounding her relationship with Hunter.

"I knew that, as long as I was pregnant, I wasn't going to do anything to myself, because that would harm my child," she explained. "So I didn't think I would do anything to myself while I was pregnant. But I would feel that, after the pregnancy, would it be better for my daughter and for Hunter and everyone else if I wasn't here? Because it seemed like a scandal, and a burden is what I felt like at those times."

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden
Article continues below advertisement
hunters ex lunden roberts claims president biden and first lady jill still havent met year old granddaughter
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

While reflecting on her past, Roberts opened up about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with Navy because of the drama surrounding her relationship with Hunter.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Hunter initially refused to acknowledge paternity, a DNA test ultimately confirmed he was the father. Roberts and Hunter met in 2017 at DC gentlemen's club Mpire, where she danced under the stage name "Dallas."

Hunter and Roberts privately settled their child support dispute last year, as we previously reported. "The child shall select the painting which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts," per the order.

Roberts also dropped an earlier attempt to change Navy's last name to Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
lundentownn
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

Although Hunter initially refused to acknowledge paternity, a DNA test ultimately confirmed he was the father.

Article continues below advertisement

During the new interview, Roberts revealed that she could be called to testify in Hunter's ongoing federal gun trial this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

President Biden said he would not pardon Hunter, who is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while he was addicted to crack cocaine, if he is found guilty during an sit-down with ABC News anchor David Muir.

Meanwhile, Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, has put on a united front with him while at court.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.