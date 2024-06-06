President Joe Biden has yet to meet 5-year-old granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, her mother, Lunden Roberts, revealed after winning a paternity suit against his son Hunter in May 2019.

Roberts was asked by Piers Morgan if she ever heard from President Biden or First Lady Jill, to which she replied, "No." RadarOnline.com has learned that Roberts said neither ever reached out via letter, phone call or email, revealing she did not find that "surprising."