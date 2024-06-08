Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Admits She Was 'Worried for His Life' Due to Addiction Struggles Spiraling Out of Control
Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's daughter Navy, detailed how she met the embattled First Son, wound up pregnant, and still had empathy toward him amid his substance abuse struggles during a candid new interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An excerpt detailing their bizarre first encounter from her upcoming book, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, was addressed prior to its Aug. 20 release.
"A lot was happening… and meeting him… he was in a dark place," she shared. "And he was in a dark room at that time doing things that he's been very candid about doing back in those days."
Roberts said that Hunter made her feel comfortable right off the bat, claiming he was a good conversationalist, was articulate and intelligent, and found ways to make her laugh.
"What made you stay and continue talking to this man when you met him in his boxers with drug paraphernalia everywhere?" Megyn Kelly asked during an interview released on Friday.
"I was intrigued… I speak throughout the book about this empathy that I have for people who are suffering and Hunter was battling a demon at that time with addiction," Roberts said on The Megyn Kelly Show. "But he wasn't just your average Joe."
"He has a way of making you feel like you matter… There was so much good, so much great potential that came with him," Roberts continued.
Hunter is currently facing a trial on charges related to his October 2018 purchase of a firearm, which was adjourned for the weekend after testimony given by his daughter Naomi Biden shared with ex Kathleen Buhle.
The embattled First Son pleaded not guilty after being accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while abusing or being addicted to drugs.
Roberts said a popular misconception is that they had a one-night stand, claiming it was an "on and off" connection that spanned over a year.
She filed a paternity suit against the president's son in May 2019. Hunter initially denied paternity of Navy Joan Roberts, but a DNA later proved he was the child's father.
Asked about his rampant drug use, Roberts said there is a chapter that references one particular night when" it got pretty dark and it got pretty bad and I worried for Hunter's life."
"His addiction was so bad I think I even say in the book that I wonder if Hunter remembers that night," claiming the drug he was using was crack cocaine.
Roberts has continued to echo claims that the door is open for President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to get to know Navy now that Hunter is spending more time with her via Zoom.
She claimed it's true that Jill hung the White House stockings for the six grandchildren, not seven – excluding Navy – despite having stockings up there for the family pets.
"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," President Biden told PEOPLE in a statement last year.
"This is not a political issue, it's a family matter," President Biden continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."