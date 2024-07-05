Don’t Mess With Machete: Danny Trejo Fights 'Coward' Who Hurled Water Balloon at Him During Fourth of July Parade

Danny Trejo was involved in a fight that broke out at a Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles on Thursday after someone threw a water balloon at the 'Machete' star's car.

The 80-year-old actor had stopped his vintage convertible along the parade route in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood to pose for photos with fans when a water balloon suddenly hit the vehicle's windshield, the New York Post reports.

🚨🇺🇸 DANNY TREJO ATTACKED MAN AFTER BEING HIT WITH A WATER BALLOON A 4th of July parade in L.A. got heated after someone threw a water balloon at the actor's car. 80-year-old Danny Trejo got out and went over to swing at the young man who had offended him, but got knocked to… pic.twitter.com/0DgwdM4Uz7

Trejo got out of his car to angrily confront the man who he believed was responsible. Video of the incident shared on social media shows Trejo throwing a punch and the man immediately swinging back, knocking Trejo and another paradegoer down to the ground.

The altercation launched the crowd into chaos. A brawl broke out between multiple people as other bystanders tried to break up the fight and hold Trejo back, with several onlookers warning that there were children present.

Police eventually showed up, but the crowd had already dispersed by the time they arrived and no arrests were made in connection with the incident.