Don’t Mess With Machete: Danny Trejo Fights 'Coward' Who Hurled Water Balloon at Him During Fourth of July Parade
Danny Trejo was involved in a fight that broke out at a Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles on Thursday after someone threw a water balloon at the Machete star's car, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 80-year-old actor had stopped his vintage convertible along the parade route in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood to pose for photos with fans when a water balloon suddenly hit the vehicle's windshield, the New York Post reports.
Trejo got out of his car to angrily confront the man who he believed was responsible. Video of the incident shared on social media shows Trejo throwing a punch and the man immediately swinging back, knocking Trejo and another paradegoer down to the ground.
The altercation launched the crowd into chaos. A brawl broke out between multiple people as other bystanders tried to break up the fight and hold Trejo back, with several onlookers warning that there were children present.
Police eventually showed up, but the crowd had already dispersed by the time they arrived and no arrests were made in connection with the incident.
Trejo told TMZ that he physically fine following the scuffle but slammed the drama as "childish" and referred to the individuals who threw the water balloon him as "cowards."
One witness, Stanley Herrarte, told ABC 7 Los Angeles, "This parade is like a thing where you throw water balloons back and forth at each other. The reason why Danny was so infuriated was because usually people don't throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by."
Trejo, who broke into Hollywood and began his acting career in the 1980s after serving several years in the notorious San Quentin State Prison and overcoming his addiction to drugs, has had a rough week.
The actor announced earlier this week that his 16-year-old chihuahua Dixie had died. "Hold your babies tight for me please. Today I lost my little Dixie Wixie," he wrote on Instagram on Monday.
"Dixie was funny," Trejo told TMZ of his beloved pet. "The smallest dog, and she actually ruled the house. It was like, she would go outside and the other dogs would, kind of, like, fade away. They wouldn’t be right by the porch where we were."
"I swear to God, when Dixie woke up in a bad mood, because she stayed in my room, she would go outside and chase the pit bull into his doghouse. He would be crying in there and she’d sit right in front," he added. "She was unbelievable. She was a great dog."