LEAKED MEMO: Top Democrats Plan to Use Taylor Swift and Oprah in Wild Bid to Replace Joe Biden on 2024 Ticket
A leaked memo detailing a plan to replace President Joe Biden on the 2024 Democratic ticket was recently revealed by a pair of high-profile and influential Democratic party members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The plan, which was devised by Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks and venture capitalist Ted Dintersmith, proposed a unique process for selecting a new party nominee as President Biden faces calls to step aside following his disastrous debate performance in Atlanta last month.
According to the memo, President Biden would step down as the Democratic nominee by mid-July, initiating a “blitz primary” where potential candidates – including celebrities like Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey – could enter the race.
Weekly forums moderated by party icons such as Michelle Obama, Swift, and Oprah would also reportedly showcase the candidates during the “blitz primary.”
Delegates would then use a ranked-choice voting system to select the nominee before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19.
Brooks and Dintersmith also suggested that the eventual nominee should be unveiled on stage at the DNC next month alongside President Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.
“We can limp to shameful, avoidable democracy-ending defeat,” the leaked memo read. “Or Democrats can make this Our Finest Hour.”
“While we hope for help from Lord Almighty, the Lord helps those who help themselves,” the memo continued in an apparent reference to Biden's post-debate interview with ABC News. “We need to act. Now.”
But despite the comprehensive plan, President Biden has not shown a willingness to step aside with less than four months to go before the general election on November 5.
In addition, the proposal further complicated the situation within the party because it did not guarantee Vice President Kamala Harris an automatic nomination.
While some Democrats have privately and publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the race, Brooks reportedly received positive feedback on the memo – further suggesting that key party figures could support the plan if it was officially backed by President Biden.
Meanwhile, and despite growing pressure, President Biden has continued his 2024 re-election campaign activities. He has made several public appearances and continues to engage with voters amid the growing calls for him to step aside.
“Will it happen? Probably not, absent a timely decision by Party leaders, including President Biden, who truly put country first,” the leaked memo, which compared Biden to a “modern-day George Washington,” read.
“Yes, President Biden has served his country with distinction for five decades. Yes, this honorable man deserves our respect, gratitude and admiration,” the memo continued. “But not our blind loyalty.”
“America desperately wants an uplifting choice,” the memo concluded.