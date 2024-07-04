'Wheel of Fortune' Spinning Out of Control? Longtime Star Vanna White 'Feeling Like a Third Wheel' After Ryan Seacrest Takeover: Sources
Vanna White is feeling like a third wheel now that Ryan Seacrest has taken over for longtime host Pat Sajak on Wheel Of Fortune, according to sources.
Insiders say she is considering following Sajak out the door even though she is fond of Seacrest — and the show's producers are in a tailspin fearing a major fan revolt, RadarOnline.com is told.
After her TV partner and close friend Sajak announced he was leaving, the veteran letter wrangler admitted, "I thought maybe I should retire, too."
But 42 years of living in his shadow prompted the 67-year-old beauty to be enticed by "the thought that maybe she could become more integral to the show," a spy said.
However, production on the new episodes of Wheel, which won't air until September, is reportedly off to a rocky start.
"They started taping in late May and Vanna has tried to give Ryan advice and show him the ropes," a source spilled.
"But Ryan is a control freak," the tipster tattled, and didn't take kindly to her counsel. "He finally told her he's doing things his way and he's not trying to be Pat Sajak!"
"So Vanna is again relegated to the background, but now it's not with Pat, someone she knows and loves, but a new guy, Ryan."
"It's not that she doesn't like Ryan, but her chemistry with Pat was just much more natural," the spy said, "With Ryan, it feels forced and she doesn't want that to come across to loyal viewers — and producers fear the audience will notice it as well."
Money is also said to be an issue for the beloved gameshow star. After 18 years without a pay raise, she fought for a new deal last year that nearly doubled her former $3 million salary. But that's still peanuts compared to what Ryan, 49, is pocketing, which is said to be upwards of $28 million.
So although her new contract runs through the 2025-2026 TV season, Vanna may be eyeing the exit before then.
Now, Wheel execs are desperately trying to solve the puzzle of how to keep both Vanna and Ryan happy and on board.
If she leaves, "all hell will break loose," the snitch insisted, "Even though Ryan has a multi-year contract, the brass would consider letting him go before they allow Vanna to walk out the door — they know fans tune in to see Vanna even more than the host!"