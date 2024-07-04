Sabrina Carpenter's Rise to the Top: Singer Refused to Let Heartbreak and Criticism 'Get Her Down' Before Breakout Success
Sabrina Carpenter's recent runway debut marked yet another milestone in what an insider called "the best year of her life, personally and professionally," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Please Please Please singer, 25, strutted down the catwalk in a red and white swimsuit and sarong at the Vogue World: Paris fashion show on June 23. The glittering event was just the latest in a series of surreal experiences for the blossoming actress and musician, who rose to fame on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World as a teen.
"She's fallen in love, toured with Taylor Swift, played Coachella and released hit after hit — and Sabrina feels like she is just getting started," a source spilled to Life & Style.
Despite her successes, Sabrina has also faced public challenges, like "heartbreak, fan criticism, alleged feuds and more," the tipster said, noting she "has been through so much at her young age."
"It would be a lot for anyone to handle," the source added.
She recently shot down speculation about tension with Taylor, 34, who she became close with after joining the pop icon for 28 shows on her Eras Tour. The pair enjoyed dinners together, and took outings to Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on the All Too Well singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34.
But the rumor mill began to churn after Sabrina appeared in a campaign for Skims, which is owned by Taylor's nemesis, Kim Kardashian.
Sabrina swiftly reassured fans there was no bad blood between the friends.
"I've been very, very communicative with [Taylor] about that situation," she told Rolling Stone, adding that there "was no weirdness...people will just say things."
"I just love her so much and support her till the end," Sabrina said of Taylor, who she views as a mentor.
Before that, speculation about a feud with Olivia Rodrigo surfaced after both dated Joshua Bassett, who costarred alongside Olivia in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Olivia, 21, wrote about a "much older," "blonde girl" in her 2021 hit "Drivers License," and fans assumed she was referencing Sabrina. The "Espresso" singer insisted she was not "bothered by a few lines" in the "magnificent song."
But she admitted that her breakup with Joshua, 23, left her heartbroken, telling Vanity Fair on June 20, "I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart."
Sabrina has since moved on, sending fans wild thanks to her budding romance with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.
"She is living the life she always dreamed of, and has learned how to deal with all the noise and not let it get her down," the insider said.