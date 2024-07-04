Sabrina Carpenter's recent runway debut marked yet another milestone in what an insider called "the best year of her life, personally and professionally," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Please Please Please singer, 25, strutted down the catwalk in a red and white swimsuit and sarong at the Vogue World: Paris fashion show on June 23. The glittering event was just the latest in a series of surreal experiences for the blossoming actress and musician, who rose to fame on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World as a teen.