Taylor Swift Hints at Years-Long Feud With Kim Kardashian During Her Eras Tour

taylor swift years long feud kim kardashian eras tour
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 23 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift fans believe the Shake It Off pop star resurrected her feud with Kim Kardashian during a recent London performance of the Eras Tour.

taylor swift years long feud kim kardashian eras tour
Source: mega

Taylor thanked the crowd profusely for coming out in fou coming to the show before taking a moment in between songs to say, “On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

If anyone in the audience wasn't sure who she was referring to, Taylor made it clear by debuting the song thanK you alMee, which Swifties believe is all about her feud with Kim.

The mega-pop star is scheduled to play the famed Wembley Stadium 8 times this summer, with the 90,000-capacity venue filled to the gills at her latest show.

taylor swift years long feud kim kardashian eras tour
Source: mega
The feud between Taylor and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began when Kim and her at-the-time husband, Kanye West, secretly recorded a conversation he was having with the singer about his song Famous.

Kanye went public and claimed that Taylor signed off on a line in the song that referred to their MTV Music Awards moment in 2009, where he stormed the stage and infamously yelled that Beyonce should have won "Best Female Video" over the Anti-Hero singer. In the song, he rapped, "I made that bitch famous."

Taylor claimed that, during the call, he never even mentioned the line. Kim hopped into the drama by posting some of the recorded convo, but the reality TV star shared an edited version to make it seem like Taylor had given her approval. The unedited recording leaked, and Taylor gave no such permission.

Kim never apologized and doubled down on the claim, defending her at-the-time husband.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
taylor swift years long feud kim kardashian eras tour
Source: mega
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Taylor was accused of reigniting her bitter feud with Kim with two tracks included on her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Several listeners noted how the capitalized letters in the first song, thanK you aIMee, spelled out KIM. The lyrics of the song also hinted that the track could be about Kardashian and the pair’s infamous feud.

“There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it,” Taylor sang in one verse. “That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”

Source: radar

Taylor's second new song, Cassandra, was also rumored to be another diss track about Kim and her ex.

Cassandra is Taylor and she warned everyone about Kim but no one believed her oh taygod,” one Swifty posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Taylor is Cassandra. She tried to warn people about Kim/the Kardashians but people wouldn’t believe her.”

