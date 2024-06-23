Donald Trump Tells Faith Group ‘Christianity Will Not Be Safe’ If Joe Biden Gets Reelected
Former President Donald Trump told a faith group on Saturday, June 22, that their faith wouldn't be safe if President Joe Biden got reelected.
Trump delivered the keynote at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority Conference,” where he claimed, "The radical left is trying to shame Christians, silence you, demoralize you, and they want to keep you out of politics. They don’t want you to vote. That’s why you have to vote. They are counting on you not, because if you vote, nope, we cannot lose. They don’t want you to vote."
"Christians cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. If Joe Biden gets back in, Christianity will not be safe in a nation with no borders, no laws, no freedom, no future," the presumptive GOP nominee continued. "You’re not going to be safe as a person, and your religion certainly will be, I think, in tatters. You want to know the truth? I think in tatters."
"The reason the radical left will always come after religious believers is simple. Because they know that our allegiance is not to them," Trump continued rambling.
"Our allegiance is not to them. Our allegiance is to our country, and our allegiance is to our Creator. And we do not answer to the bureaucrats in Washington. We answer to God in Heaven. You’re not even allowed to say that anymore. Today, if you say that they want to arrest you. If you say that they want to arrest you."
The ex-prez went on to praise the placement of the Ten Commandments in public schools, referring to the new law in Louisiana requiring that all state-funded schools, from kindergarten through university, display a poster-size version of the Ten Commandments in each classroom.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently voiced his support for the new law, writing in all caps, "I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???"
He further declared, "THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024."
During the same Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, Trump also claimed he was treated worse than any president in U.S. history, including Andrew Jackson, who was shot, and Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated.
"Now they’re rewriting the books. Trump was treated the worst, Andrew Jackson second, and Abraham Lincoln third. But I definitely took the top spot. I took some. And I’m honored to do it. And here we are, looking for more. How about that?" the former president explained, "I could right now be home, I wouldn’t be in court. I wouldn’t be in courts all over the land. All started by Crooked Joe Biden and his group of thugs."