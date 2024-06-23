Donald Trump Tells Faith Group ‘Christianity Will Not Be Safe’ If Joe Biden Gets Reelected

Trump delivered the keynote at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority Conference,” where he claimed, "The radical left is trying to shame Christians, silence you, demoralize you, and they want to keep you out of politics. They don’t want you to vote. That’s why you have to vote. They are counting on you not, because if you vote, nope, we cannot lose. They don’t want you to vote."

"Christians cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. If Joe Biden gets back in, Christianity will not be safe in a nation with no borders, no laws, no freedom, no future," the presumptive GOP nominee continued. "You’re not going to be safe as a person, and your religion certainly will be, I think, in tatters. You want to know the truth? I think in tatters."