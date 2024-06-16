Texas Megachurch Pastor Confesses to 'Moral Failure' After Being Accused of Sexual Abuse in the 1980s

“When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying," Morris admitted in a statement to The Christian Post after the allegations became public. "It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong. This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years."

“In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of," he continued. "I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father. They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area."

"Two years later, in March of 1989, I stepped back into the ministry with the full blessing of the elders and her father. In October of 1989, Debbie and I met with her and her family, and I asked their forgiveness, and they graciously forgave me. This sin was dealt with correctly by confession and repentance, which I did in 1987 and 1989."