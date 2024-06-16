Murdered beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey's outraged father broke 27 years of silence and blamed bungling Boulder, Colorado cops for letting his precious 6-year-old daughter's killer get away, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The grief-haunted 80-year-old dad insisted local police rejected his repeated pleas to have the FBI analyze DNA found on the girl's corpse — and recently accused the incompetent department of losing the last biological evidence linked to the crime.

“I have no other reason to explain logically why they wouldn’t test it or allow another agency to test it,” John Ramsey said. “Unfortunately, that is a suspicion I have."