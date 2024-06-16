JonBenét Dad: Bungling Police Lost DNA Evidence, Blames Unsolved Murder on Incompetent Cops
Murdered beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey's outraged father broke 27 years of silence and blamed bungling Boulder, Colorado cops for letting his precious 6-year-old daughter's killer get away, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The grief-haunted 80-year-old dad insisted local police rejected his repeated pleas to have the FBI analyze DNA found on the girl's corpse — and recently accused the incompetent department of losing the last biological evidence linked to the crime.
“I have no other reason to explain logically why they wouldn’t test it or allow another agency to test it,” John Ramsey said. “Unfortunately, that is a suspicion I have."
“They have been very reluctant to tell us anything — it’s a very strange environment," he continued. "For 27 years, we have been trying to get them to accept help and give the DNA evidence to the FBI."
“I’m afraid the only logical reason that they won’t commit to testing it anymore it because they lost it. I hope I’m wrong,” John mused.
JonBenet was discovered missing from her bedroom in her family’s million-dollar home on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, and a long, bizarre handwritten ransom note was found in the kitchen. After cops arrived, a complete search of the house was made and John and a friend found the dead child’s body in the wine cellar.
Her head had been bashed and a makeshift garotte, fashioned from a paintbrush handle and cord, was around her neck. For years, John was under the police’s umbrella of suspicion along with his wife Patsy, a former West Virginia beauty queen who died of ovarian cancer at 49 on June 24, 2006. Both were formally cleared in 2008.
A broken cellar window and unknown DNA found on the child pointed to an intruder, but Boulder cops have refused John’s demands that the FBI and other scientifically advanced agencies be brought into the probe, he said.
He claimed to have recently spoken to the current Boulder police chief, who purportedly said they couldn't reveal what was happening with the case. The angry father also complained at a Nashville Crime Con gathering that the FBI wouldn't take over a probe unless the local police chief made the request.
- Evidence Missed: JonBenét Ramsey Dad and Brother Agree With Stun Gun Theory as Investigators Probe Case With 'Striking' Similarities
- JonBenét Ramsey Case: Police Have Several 'New Persons of Interest' on Radar After Analyzing Nearly 1,000 DNA Samples
- Confession: JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Admits He Regrets Allowing Her to Take Part in Beauty Pageants — But Says He Didn't Know Any Better at the Time
“We have a real screwy system in this country,” John said. “All they must do is transfer custody of the evidence to the FBI and we would be very happy with that step. It’s very frustrating.”
It's no wonder Ramsey is pushing for the Homicide Victims’ Family Rights Act, which allows the feds to step into a cold case investigation. However, the law must first be approved by the Colorado state legislature.
“The Family Rights Act would have solved the problem because it would give our family the rights to demand that the evidence be turned over,” explained John. “That’s why I am more focused in helping any way I can to have the law passed in all the states, especially Colorado, because that would help us. That would make a systemic change that will be beneficial to society.”
Investigative reporter Paula Woodward, author of Unsolved: The JonBenét Ramsey Murder 25 Years Later, also blasted Boulder cops. "There is nothing that explains the behavior for 27 years," she vented.
"They simply won’t share information," she claimed, "They won’t ask for help and currently what they are doing is they refuse to give the small amount of DNA they have left over to a competent lab for genealogy testing. They refuse to do it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Even if cops have misplaced or lost the evidence, Woodward says 18 pieces of crime scene evidence “have never been tested for DNA. “So, if they want to get more DNA all they have to do is get that tested. Or is it they just don’t want to solve it?”
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, “This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenét’s killer. That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case.”