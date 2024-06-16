Insiders said that Spears hasn't jumped at the opportunities, but a friend claimed that her attitude could change if she finds out the serious money she could earn. They speculated that she may want the "kind of cash influx a tour could offer" to "fill the hole" in her wallet.

RadarOnline.com should note that other sources close to Spears previously told us she is not hurting for cash at all, plus The Woman in Me memoir she put out "earned her some dough."

The Gimme More hitmaker made about $40 million since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021. Adding to her financial cushion was Spears' duet with Elton John, her fragrances, as well as royalties from her extensive music catalog.