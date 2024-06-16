Your tip
Mila and Ashton: Still Friends With Jailed Danny Masterson's Sex Fiend Brother!

Source: MEGA

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted grabbing dinner with Danny Masterson's half-brother.

By:

Jun. 16 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

It's been less than one year since the A-list couple made a public apology for supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson, and RadarOnline.com has learned that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to have no hard feelings toward other members in the Masterson clan.

On May 31, the couple was spotted grabbing dinner with their That ’70s Show castmate’s half-brother, Jordan Masterson, at The Grill in Beverly Hills.

Source: MEGA

Kutcher, Kunis, and Masterson years before Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape.

A source told RadarOnline.com that Kunis, 40, and Kutcher, 46 – who asked the judge for leniency in sentencing Masterson, 48 – still see Jordan and his sister Alanna as “part of their extended L.A. family.”

It should be noted that Jordan Masterson, like his convicted brother, is reportedly a Scientologist.

“Ashton and Mila grew up on the set of the original That ’70s Show with the younger Masterson kids around all the time,” the insider said. “They look at them almost like younger siblings of their own because Danny was their best friend on planet earth at the time.”

The source insisted that Kunis and Kutcher were not blind to what Masterson did – especially now that he has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Source: MEGA

“Do they forgive Danny for his horrible crimes? Not in the slightest,” the insider said. “But he was their friend for many years and in that time, they became close to Danny’s family.”

“That’s not an easy bond to break,” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Kunis and Kutcher still see Danny’s family comes after the disgraced That ‘70s Show star was convicted of two counts of rape in May 2023.

Kunis and Kutcher faced severe backlash after it was revealed that the couple penned character letters defending their former co-star ahead of his sentencing in September 2023.

Source: Instagram

Kunis and Kutcher faced severe backlash after it was revealed that the couple penned character letters defending their former co-star.

The couple later apologized for writing the character letters on Masterson’s behalf – although, for many, the apology was too little, too late.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in a video posted to Instagram in September 2023.

“We support victims,” Kunis, who sat by her husband's side, added. “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Source: MEGA

“A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us,” Ashton continued. “And they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.”

“Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the news that Kunis and Kutcher still see Masterson’s family also comes after it was revealed that the convicted actor’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, has officially moved on from her incarcerated ex.

Bijou Phillips and her new boyfriend, Jamie Mazur, were spotted together in New York City's Central Park earlier this week – marking the first time the new couple was pictured publicly.

