Mila and Ashton: Still Friends With Jailed Danny Masterson's Sex Fiend Brother!
It's been less than one year since the A-list couple made a public apology for supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson, and RadarOnline.com has learned that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to have no hard feelings toward other members in the Masterson clan.
On May 31, the couple was spotted grabbing dinner with their That ’70s Show castmate’s half-brother, Jordan Masterson, at The Grill in Beverly Hills.
A source told RadarOnline.com that Kunis, 40, and Kutcher, 46 – who asked the judge for leniency in sentencing Masterson, 48 – still see Jordan and his sister Alanna as “part of their extended L.A. family.”
It should be noted that Jordan Masterson, like his convicted brother, is reportedly a Scientologist.
“Ashton and Mila grew up on the set of the original That ’70s Show with the younger Masterson kids around all the time,” the insider said. “They look at them almost like younger siblings of their own because Danny was their best friend on planet earth at the time.”
The source insisted that Kunis and Kutcher were not blind to what Masterson did – especially now that he has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
“Do they forgive Danny for his horrible crimes? Not in the slightest,” the insider said. “But he was their friend for many years and in that time, they became close to Danny’s family.”
“That’s not an easy bond to break,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Kunis and Kutcher still see Danny’s family comes after the disgraced That ‘70s Show star was convicted of two counts of rape in May 2023.
Kunis and Kutcher faced severe backlash after it was revealed that the couple penned character letters defending their former co-star ahead of his sentencing in September 2023.
- 14 Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Eloped: From Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
- 12 Celebrity Ex-Couples You Never Knew Dated: From Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp to Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
- Real-Life Hollywood Heroes! 17 Stars Who Risked Their Lives to Save Others From Death
The couple later apologized for writing the character letters on Masterson’s behalf – although, for many, the apology was too little, too late.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in a video posted to Instagram in September 2023.
“We support victims,” Kunis, who sat by her husband's side, added. “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”
“A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us,” Ashton continued. “And they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.”
“Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the news that Kunis and Kutcher still see Masterson’s family also comes after it was revealed that the convicted actor’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, has officially moved on from her incarcerated ex.
Bijou Phillips and her new boyfriend, Jamie Mazur, were spotted together in New York City's Central Park earlier this week – marking the first time the new couple was pictured publicly.