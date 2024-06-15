'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp, 19, Booted From NYC Club After Getting ‘Aggressively Wasted’
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp was allegedly kicked out of a New York City club this weekend after he became “angry” and “aggressively wasted,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come months after the teenage actor faced backlash for a series of controversial remarks he made regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Schnapp was reportedly booted from a NYC club early Saturday morning.
According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Schnapp was kicked out of a NYC hotspot called The Palace around 1:30 AM on Saturday because he was “angry” and “aggressively wasted.”
The incident reportedly started after a group of clubbers refused to party with the teenage Stranger Things star because he is still underage.
A source told Page Six that Schnapp “retreated to the curb” shortly after being booted from The Palace and that the actor was “clearly unable to stand.”
Also surprising was footage obtained by the outlet that showed Schnapp seemingly intoxicated and sitting on a couch inside the club with his arm around a close friend.
Another clip reportedly showed Schnapp helping his friend sit down as a female danced and partied on a couch next to the pair.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged incident regarding Schnapp becoming “aggressively wasted” on Saturday morning would not be the first time the popular Stranger Things star was embroiled in controversy.
The 19-year-old actor first faced backlash in 2020 when a resurfaced clip allegedly caught Schnapp saying the N-word while singing along to the Lil Dicky song Freaky Friday.
“Hi guys,” Schnapp, then 15, wrote on Instagram amid the controversy. “Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the n word.”
“I would truly never say the n word and I’m not the type of person,” he continued at the time. “I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.”
Flash forward to 2022, and Schnapp faced backlash once again after he shared a series of private messages from singer Doja Cat regarding a potential date with the actor’s Stranger Things co-star, Joseph Quinn.
“Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way,” Doja Cat charged in July 2022. “I made an assumption that he was going to be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”
Schnapp faced more backlash most recently after he shared a controversial video connected to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.
The actor, who is Jewish, later apologized for that controversy and insisted that his “beliefs have been so far misconstrued.”
Schnapp also said that he only wanted “peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”