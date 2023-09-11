Danny Masterson's Ex-stepdad Claims Actor's Siblings Lied in Letters to Judge to Help Rapist 'That 70s Show' Star Avoid Life in Prison

Danny Masterson’s former stepdad recently claimed that his children lied about their upbringing to help the That ’70s Show actor avoid a life sentence for raping two women, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come days after Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women in 2003 last week, Joe Reaiche broke his silence about the sentence and the letters his two other children wrote on their convicted rapist older brother’s behalf.