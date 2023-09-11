Danny Masterson's Ex-stepdad Claims Actor's Siblings Lied in Letters to Judge to Help Rapist 'That 70s Show' Star Avoid Life in Prison
Danny Masterson’s former stepdad recently claimed that his children lied about their upbringing to help the That ’70s Show actor avoid a life sentence for raping two women, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come days after Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women in 2003 last week, Joe Reaiche broke his silence about the sentence and the letters his two other children wrote on their convicted rapist older brother’s behalf.
According to Reaiche, the disgraced That ‘70s Show star’s siblings – Alanna and Jordan Masterson – penned letters to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo asking for leniency for the actor.
Alanna and Jordan reportedly described Masterson as a “father figure” after Reaiche allegedly walked out on the family in 1995.
But Reaiche disputed those claims during an interview with the Daily Beast published on Sunday.
“They make it sound like I walked out and abandoned them, and that Danny was the hero,” Masterson’s ex-stepdad told the outlet. “They were actually making money, and I was giving them money.”
“I paid for their summer school at that expensive Scientology school in Oregon, Delphi. That was $5,000 each,” he continued. “And I took them everywhere.”
Reaiche reportedly met Masterson’s mother, Carol Masterson, in 1982. The couple divorced in 1995 and Reaiche claimed that he lost contact with his children in 2005 when he was excommunicated from the Church of Scientology.
Jordan was 19 and Alanna was 17 when Reaiche lost contact with the pair in 2005 – indicating that Reaiche was still involved in their lives well beyond what they claimed in their letters to Judge Olmedo last week.
“If they had said our parents divorced when we were 9 and 7, that would be one thing. But they say I left like I abandoned them,” he explained to Daily Beast. “It’s bulls---. They perjured themselves.”
Reaiche also said that he helped Masterson obtain a mortgage for the Hollywood home where the actor would rape his two victims years later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also came under fire last week after it was revealed that the pair wrote character letters on Masterson’s behalf to Judge Olmedo.
Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, asked the judge for leniency shortly before Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life for his crimes, and the That ‘70s Show stars reportedly wrote the letters after they heard the devastating testimony from Masterson’s victims.
Kutcher called Masterson a "role model," according to the letters, while Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."
The pair have since apologized for the letters they wrote in Masterson’s defense and clarified that they “support victims.”
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life on September 7 for raping two women identified as Jen B. and N. Trout in the early 2000s.
The disgraced That ‘70s Show star was found guilty in May 2023 after a first trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022.