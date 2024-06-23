"She's trying to prove she can be sexy," the insider explained. "But her pals are trying to tell her that she doesn't need to try so hard."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Twain for comment who vehemently denied the claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Looking ahead, Shania will be taking her talents afar in just a matter of weeks, teasing about her upcoming performance in July.

"It's an honor to be a part of @AndreaBocelli's special 30th Anniversary Celebration show in gorgeous Tuscany this summer!" she wrote. "And at Teatro del Silenzio ... What a setting!"