Shania Twain's 'Midlife Meltdown': Country Diva 'Feeling Pressured' to Keep Up With Younger Performers

Source: MBS/MEGA

By:

Jun. 23 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Country singer Shania Twain is scrambling to compete with younger rivals as she suffers a midlife meltdown — but the overworked singer is embarrassing herself by trying too hard to act sexy and hip, tipsters said.

RadarOnline.com has learned that some fans weren't impressed by Shania's recent video teaser for her tune White Claw, which sees the 58-year-old warbling about hard seltzer with hip-hop hunk Yung Gravy — who's less than half her age at 28.

In the clip, the unlikely duo sports blingy duds and matching fuzzy jackets.

But online critics found Twain's act difficult to swallow as one pronounced it "terrible" and another labeled it "literal trash." An insider blabs, "What she's doing is not about talent. It's about shock value and getting attention. But the belief is she's just coming across as desperate."

The spy snitches the Man! I Feel Like a Woman songbird is also attempting to pour on the sex appeal during her Las Vegas residency by "dancing around in high heels and platinum and pink wigs."

Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

"She's trying to prove she can be sexy," the insider explained. "But her pals are trying to tell her that she doesn't need to try so hard."

The insider squealed, "She's feeling pressured to measure up to younger performers like Ariana Grande. But she's coming across as tired and tacky."

Even more troubling, per sources, the demanding Sin City shows are draining her energy.

During a recent performance, Shania mistook a drumstick for her microphone — but tried to laugh off the gaffe.

MORE ON:
Shania Twain
Source: @shaniatwain/X

Shania recently mistook a drumstick for her microphone and poked fun at the switch up.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Twain for comment who vehemently denied the claims.

Looking ahead, Shania will be taking her talents afar in just a matter of weeks, teasing about her upcoming performance in July.

"It's an honor to be a part of @AndreaBocelli's special 30th Anniversary Celebration show in gorgeous Tuscany this summer!" she wrote. "And at Teatro del Silenzio ... What a setting!"

Source: MEGA

The country star has certainly made a name for herself while dealing with her own share of trials and tribulations during her rise to fame.

"I began my career on a live stage so young – my first gig was when I was eight – that by the time I got my deal in Nashville, I was fearless about the music industry," she spilled to Radio Times. "I didn't open myself up to intimidation, but I recognise it is intimidating for most women. The industry is mostly men, not just in the higher positions, but also musicians."

