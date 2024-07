The Sussexes caught Swift’s popular Eras Tour last August in California, where the duo settled after ditching palace life. But they weren’t invited backstage to meet the Grammy winner or sit with her squad in the VIP section.

And even before that, Taylor, 34, opted to shake off an offer from the former Suits stunner, 42, to appear on her podcast, Archetypes.

“It’s no secret Meghan went out of her way to try to build a relationship with Taylor and got nowhere, so it’s hard for her and Harry not to see this as being a calculated way for William and the royals to undermine them further,” the source snitched, “In their view it’s patently obvious the royals — and William in particular — love to go after anything they come close to having.”