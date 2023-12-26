Kendall Jenner’s Inner Circle Hoping for Devin Booker Reunion After Unsurprising Breakup With Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner’s breakup with Bad Bunny did not shock her inner circle — as many feared the duo were not compatible long before the split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed the model and the Puerto Rican rapper [real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio] had little in common and pals figured the relationship would never last.
“Friends aren’t surprised Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up,” said an insider. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”
“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people!”
Kendall's confidantes would love to see her hook up again with NBA player Devin Booker, 27. The two broke up for good in November 2022, just months before Bad Bunny hopped onto the scene.
“Truth be told, some people are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” said a source. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest.”
The news of Kendall and Bad Bunny’s breakup came after the reality star was spotted on a December ski vacay in Aspen without the singer by her side.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, People broke the story that Kendall and Bad Bunny were over after less than a year of dating. The exes were last spotted together at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October.
Bad Bunny was the host and musical guest for an episode.
Kendall and Bad Bunny were first spotted hanging out together in February. The duo was photographed on a double date with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.
At the time, a source told People, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. She likes him and is having fun.”
Over the next couple of months, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen riding horses together and partying at Coachella.
By the summer, an insider spilled, ‘They definitely seem in love, and super serious.”
Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted at Milan Fashion Week in September.
In the October issue of Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny said he did not want to comment on his personal life.
However, he did admit, “With some people, I speak English — with some specific people. With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before."