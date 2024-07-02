Gisele Bundchen enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente after rumors of a split stemming from the Netflix roast of the supermodel's ex-husband, Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite the speculation, the couple looked all loved up on the beach as jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim, 35, spent quality time with Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, the children Gisele shares with her former NFL star ex.

Gisele, 43, owns a home in Costa Rica, and has been known to frequent the country with her family — even during her marriage to Brady, 46.