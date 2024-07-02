Your tip
What Split? Bikini-Clad Gisele Bündchen Spotted Frolicking on Beach With BF Joaquim and Her Kids After Tom Brady Roast Fueled Breakup Rumors

By:

Jul. 1 2024

Gisele Bundchen enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente after rumors of a split stemming from the Netflix roast of the supermodel's ex-husband, Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite the speculation, the couple looked all loved up on the beach as jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim, 35, spent quality time with Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, the children Gisele shares with her former NFL star ex.

Gisele, 43, owns a home in Costa Rica, and has been known to frequent the country with her family — even during her marriage to Brady, 46.

In photos shared by Daily Mail, the blonde bombshell showed off her signature wavy locks and fit physique as she strutted on the sand in a strapless terracotta bikini top and white shorts. Meanwhile, Joaquim flaunted his muscular build in camo shorts as he laughed and played with his girlfriend's kids.

The vacation followed reports claiming the couple split due to public scrutiny over The Netflix Roast of Tom Brady in May. The year-long relationship was a target for several comedians, like Nikki Glaser, who joked during the special, "How much would it suck for Tom...just knowing your ex-wife’s new boyfriend could beat your a-- while eating hers."

"The spotlight was too much for him,” an insider told InTouch Weekly of the martial arts teacher last month, calling him "a regular guy" who was "not used to all the attention he was getting."

"By agreeing to do the roast, [Tom] basically put a target on Joaquim’s back," the source added.

A tipster close to the ex-quarterback, however, argued it was a "cop-out to put the blame on Tom," saying that he felt he should "take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles."

"He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage anything...You can't blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom,” the source told Daily Mail.

An insider also said the Vogue model had been "stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim, and as time has gone by, he has struggled with the attention on them.”

Despite the challenges, the couple has since confirmed their romance was going strong. As this outlet reported, they were spotted together on June 13 for the first time in nearly two months taking a stroll in Seaside, Florida.

Gisele and Tom finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and agreed to joint custody of their children.

