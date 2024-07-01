BBC Presenter Calls for Donald Trump to be Assassinated, Shock and Fury Among Viewers
Well-known BBC Radio 4 presenter David Aaronovitch is facing a huge backlash after calling on President Joe Biden to assassinate his Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
Aaronovitch wrote in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter: "If I was Biden I'd hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America's security #SCOTUS."
Aaronovitch admitted he posted the controversial tweet following Monday’s 6-3 Supreme Court ruling stating that former president Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for "official acts" during his tenure in office.
"The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the conservative majority's opinion. "The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution."
"The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party."
According to the Express, National Pulse Deputy Editor Jack Montgomery accused Aaronovich of "Trump derangement syndrome" on X, and Aaronovitch responded, "Did you see the Supreme Court ruling Jack? Or were you too busy with your head up Nigel Farrage's derriere?"
- Democratic Donors Remain Divided on President Joe Biden After Post-Debate Hamptons Fundraiser: 'Like a Band-Aid on a Bullet Wound'
- Biden Has ‘Zero Interest in Stepping Aside’: Bumbling Prez Tells High-Profile Democrats ‘You Guys Don't Get to Decide’ Who Is Nominee
- REVEALED: Top Aides ‘Carefully Shielded’ Biden From Staff to Hide His Cognitive Decline; First Lady ‘Essentially Roped Off' the President
An hour after posting his initial tweet, Aaronovitch took to X again to state that the post was “satirical and based on today’s 6-3 ruling on presidential immunity.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ninety minutes later Aaronovitch deleted the tweet stating, “There is now a far right pile-on suggesting that my tweet about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity is an incitement to violence when it’s plainly a satire.”
“So I’m deleting it. If nothing else though it’s given me a map of some of the daftest people on this site,” he griped.
“Note by the way that not one of them has a problem with the ruling itself.”
In her written dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the ruling by the majority, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, "makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of government, that no man is above the law."
"Relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom about the need for 'bold and unhesitating action' by the President, the court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more," she added. "Because our Constitution does not shield a former President from answering for criminal and treasonous acts, I dissent."