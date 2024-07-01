BBC Presenter Calls for Donald Trump to be Assassinated, Shock and Fury Among Viewers

Aaronovitch admitted he posted the controversial tweet following Monday’s 6-3 Supreme Court ruling stating that former president Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for "official acts" during his tenure in office.

"The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the conservative majority's opinion. "The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution."

"The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party."