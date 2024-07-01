Florida Prosecutors Knew Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Assaulted Teenage Girls 2 Years Before Plea Deal, Transcript Reveals
Court transcripts revealed Florida prosecutors heard graphic testimony about Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulting teenage girls two years before they cut him a plea deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking transcripts were released on Monday, July 1, as part of the 2006 grand jury investigation.
Back in February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing for the release of the approximately 150 pages on Monday or any time after that Circuit Judge Luis Delgado ordered.
While the judge scheduled a hearing for next week, which was expected to cover how and when to uncover the transcripts, he made a shocking decision on Monday to release them.
With the transcript's unexpected release, it was revealed that the grand jury heard graphic testimony from Epstein's teenage victims, some of which were as young as 14-years-old.
The teenage girls testified in detail about Epstein sexually assaulting them at his Palm Beach mansion and told detectives that they were paid to find more girls for the late financier.
"The details in the record will be outrageous to decent people," Judge Delgado wrote in his order to release the transcripts. "The testimony taken by the Grand Jury concerns activity ranging from grossly unacceptable to rape — all of the conduct at issue is sexually deviant, disgusting, and criminal."
Two years after the grand jury heard the victims' testimony, South Florida prosecutors cut a plea deal with Epstein in 2008, which has long been criticized for being two lenient — and raised questions about the late financier's ties to the rich and powerful.
- Judge Dismisses Radar's Lawsuit to Release Secret FBI Files on Jeffrey Epstein; Government 'Is Covering its Tracks,' Claims Lawyer
- Revealed: Epstein Was Secret Mossad Agent, Ex-Lover Claims in New Lawsuit — Says He Boasted About Spy Connections
- 'Just Called to Say Hello': Magician David Copperfield Reportedly Left 16 Messages for Jeffrey Epstein in Early 2000s
The 2008 plea deal allowed Epstein to avoid more serious federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. Epstein was sentenced to a year and half behind bars, followed by one year of house arrest and was required to register as a sex offender.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a New York judge recently dismissed our lawsuit forcing the FBI to release documents related to its sex trafficking investigation into Epstein and his high-profile connections.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe ruled on Tuesday, June 25, that the public disclosure of the files could potentially interfere with a retrial of Epstein's longtime associate and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
The ruling ended a seven year saga that began when RadarOnline.com filed a freedom of information lawsuit against the FBI in 2017; however, attorney Dan Novack has vowed to "continue to fight for transparency and accountability."
"The FBI is covering its tracks by using a hypothetical retrial of Ghislaine Maxwell as justification not to release its Epstein files," Novack said of the dismissal.
Novack said the FBI insisted "these are simply the kinds of documents that would tend to cause harm if released, without engaging the reality on the ground that the target of the investigation has seen millions of records and was convicted in one of the most high-profile trials in U.S. history."