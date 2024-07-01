Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'Baywatch' Star's Homeless Ex-Wife Loni Willison Seen Smoking, Hauling Shopping Cart on Streets of LA

Composite photos of Loni Willison.
Source: MEGA

Former swimsuit model Loni Willison has tragically been living on and off the streets of LA after her fall from grace.

By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Homeless former model Loni Willison resurfaced this week on the streets of Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Willison, who is the ex-wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, was spotted puffing on a cigarette as she hauled around a shopping cart full of blankets.

loni willison
Source: MEGA

Willison married the actor in 2012, but two years later, the pair called it quits.

The troubled former star appeared to be deep in thought while out and about, sporting a layered top, skirt, leggings, white socks and a baseball cap on June 29. Willison also wore several bracelets, a stack of necklaces, and a backwards ball cap.

Hard times have fallen upon Willison, who has been captured searching for food in recent months after her 2014 split from Jackson. The former couple were married less than two years.

Jackson is widely known for his role as Hobie Buchannon on the television show Baywatch.

loni willison
Source: MEGA

The troubled former star appeared to be deep in thought while out and about.

Daily Mail obtained photos of the ex-model dumpster diving for beauty and hygiene products, including a bottle of mouthwash, in May. It's a shocking transition for the woman who once posed for magazines such as Glam Fit, Flavour, and Iron Man.

Just months prior, she was seen eating yogurt with paint-covered hands and roaming the city. Loni was also spotted shopping at the now-defunct 99 Cents store.

Willison previously blamed Jackson for the direction her life took in a candid interview published by X17 Online, for which she was asked where things went wrong.

loni willison
Source: MEGA

Hard times have fallen upon Willison, who has been captured searching for food in recent months after her 2014 split from Jackson.

"My ex-husband. Getting married. At least I got divorced... it set everything up," she said.

She also spoke to DailyMail.com about her downward spiral, revealing that she suffered from a mental breakdown in 2016 and was convinced that someone was sending electrical currents into her body that could only be remedied by taking crystal meth.

She reportedly began living on the streets around that time and has since suffered addiction struggles as well as mental health issues.

loni illison
Source: MEGA

Jackson's former wife hauled a shopping cart with blankets during her outing.

"I haven't spoken to Jeremy. I don't want to speak to my friends, I'm doing just fine. I don't want anyone to help me," she explained about her tough situation. "I can live on my own. I've got everything I need right here."

One of Jackson's other exes Cindy Kovacs also vented: "It's really sad what happened to Loni and she never got the help she needs."

