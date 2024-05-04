Jeffrey Epstein's 'Black Book' With 221 More Names to Be Sold at Auction
A second "black book" of high-profile names and contact information belonging to the late sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein is going up for auction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The book will go under the hammer for private sale through sealed bids at Alexander Historical Auctions on May 15. If no acceptable top bid is another auction will be held on July 12.
Bill Panagopulos, Alexander’s owner, told The Daily Beast, “There are no comparables for the sale of this kind of relic. But, based on my experience, if I’m pressed to offer a price I would think it would be $100,000 to $200,000, and up.”
Business Insider reported in 2021 that the address book, which was originally found on Fifth Avenue in New York City's East Village in the 1990s, lists 220 additional names including Suzanne Ircha, Melania Trump’s best friend and co-owner of the New York Jets; billionaire investor Carl Icahn; fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina Greeven; businessman John Catsimatidis; Al Gore's former mentor Marty Peretz; and Jill Harth, who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in a 1997 lawsuit.
None of the people in the book are believed to have any connection to Epstein's crimes. Peretz told the New York Post that he only met Epstein once at a Harvard dinner around 25 years ago and didn't "know what to think" about his name being included in the book. "I suppose he had a lot of names in his book. I don't really care," he said. Cuomo, responding on his wife's behalf, said, "She has no comment. They have absolutely no contact. Absolutely no relationship."
Ann Nitze, a private art dealer named in the book who met Epstein through the Santa Fe Institute, told The Daily Beast, "I may have had lunch with him once or twice. I wasn’t a serious friend... But he was very jolly and smart and I wouldn’t have predicted that he did what he did.” When asked if she thought the book had any value to collectors, she Nitze replied, “No, because he doesn’t have any value,” but added that she didn’t “want to be mean to the people that are doing it.”
Panagopulos insisted he was not concerned about the potential loss of privacy of those in the book, whose unredacted numbers and addresses will be available to the undisclosed buyer.
"We are not going to publish any of the addresses or phone numbers. But what somebody does with the contents of the book if they buy it is their own business. And at their own risk," he said.
"They can probably publish it. It’s not copyright. But if somebody wants this thing to disappear, then they have a chance to buy it privately. I don’t care if they burn it, if they send it into space, if they freeze it in liquid nitrogen and break it into a thousand pieces with a hammer. I don’t care what they do with it!"
In 2015, Gawker leaked the contents of another more well-known book of Epstein's contacts that included Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg, Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Prince Andrew, and members of the Kennedy family, all of whom denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.
The auction of the second book comes just a few months after dozens of famous names appeared in newly unsealed court documents that included specific references to Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, and more.
Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges in 2019. His death was officially ruled a suicide.