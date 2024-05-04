Jeffrey Epstein's 'Black Book' With 221 More Names to Be Sold at Auction

Business Insider reported in 2021 that the address book, which was originally found on Fifth Avenue in New York City's East Village in the 1990s, lists 220 additional names including Suzanne Ircha, Melania Trump’s best friend and co-owner of the New York Jets; billionaire investor Carl Icahn; fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina Greeven; businessman John Catsimatidis; Al Gore's former mentor Marty Peretz; and Jill Harth, who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in a 1997 lawsuit.

None of the people in the book are believed to have any connection to Epstein's crimes. Peretz told the New York Post that he only met Epstein once at a Harvard dinner around 25 years ago and didn't "know what to think" about his name being included in the book. "I suppose he had a lot of names in his book. I don't really care," he said. Cuomo, responding on his wife's behalf, said, "She has no comment. They have absolutely no contact. Absolutely no relationship."

Ann Nitze, a private art dealer named in the book who met Epstein through the Santa Fe Institute, told The Daily Beast, "I may have had lunch with him once or twice. I wasn’t a serious friend... But he was very jolly and smart and I wouldn’t have predicted that he did what he did.” When asked if she thought the book had any value to collectors, she Nitze replied, “No, because he doesn’t have any value,” but added that she didn’t “want to be mean to the people that are doing it.”