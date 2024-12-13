EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione Getting 'High' on Sugar Behind Bars as He Awaits Trial For UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Cold-Blooded Killing
Murder suspect Luigi Mangione is getting 'high' on sugar behind bars as he orders from a shopping list of sweet treats and soda and he can even buy designer sneakers from the comfort of his jail bunk.
And he has the option to purchase a $33 bathrobe to lounge around his cell as he gorges on snacks bought from the jail's commissary list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The healthcare boss murder suspect is being held in a single cell at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.
Mangione suffers from chronic back pain and was medicating with magic mushrooms before his arrest and a prison service source told us: "Now sugar rushes are his only high but he's ordering plenty of cookies, soda, and candy from the commissary list."
Mangione, who comes from a family of millionaires, has access to his own cash behind bars and can pick comfort items from a 16-page 'shopping list'.
Items include New Balance, Skechers, and Columbia running shoes costing up to $90, long johns, and sweatshirts in case it gets chilly in the slammer and he can buy his own towels for $6.
Crocs are $45.
To satisfy his food cravings, he can purchase cinnamon bagels, cornflakes, raisin bran, or a Ralston Oatmeal Variety Pack for $3.
Ramen noodles are 39c and one of the cheapest items on the list.
He can buy cheeses like provolone and blocks of cheddar. Kraft Spicy Jalapeno cheese is $3.58 and he can also order tins of tuna, chicken breasts, bread, pork products, and even a jar of preserved clams for $1.21.
Candy includes Hershey bars, gummy bears, Twizzlers, and Twix. Packets of cookies include peanut butter, and chocolate varieties, plus Oreos.
Mangione can also splurge on Cheetos and Doritos for the same money as store-bought supplies on the outside.
To wash it all down, beverages include milk, Gatorade, tea and coffee, and lemonade.
An individual in custody can purchase up to $100 worth of clothing and supplies and $100 worth of food items every week, plus stamped envelopes, toiletries, and phone cards.
His served meals from the jail's cookhouse include mac and cheese, pasta bean casserole, and meatballs and rice in a 'tangy tomato sauce'.
The suspect's breakfast on a typical day might include fruit, grits, bread, scrambled eggs, and coffee. For lunch, Mangione the meatballs with mashed potatoes, bread, and canned fruit. His dinner includes mac and cheese, a pasta bean casserole, and stewed tomatoes.
Mangione, 26, was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, in Manhattan on December 4.
On Monday, December 9, the Ivy league grad was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona by a patron, who then alerted an employee to call 911.
Rookie cop Tyler Frye responded to the call, leading to Mangione being brought in for questioning and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.
Mangione comes from a wealthy family. He is the heir to a holiday resort fortune created by his grandparents, and the brother of a top doctor.
He is originally from Towson, Maryland, where he lived in a $1M home with his parents and is an anti-capitalist who attended Baltimore's elite $40,000-a-year Gilman School, where he graduated valedictorian in 2016.
We revealed yesterday now heartless online merchants are making fortunes printing the suspect's mugshot on T-shirts and coffee cups – as well as selling tacky tat decorated with the chilling 'Triple-D' code the Ivy League graduate is said to have carved onto the bullets used to murder the insurance executive.
Many social media users ran to TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to praise the suspect.
One user tweeted: "Luigi Mangione... boy, he’s hot."
Another wrote: "It’s been confirmed the suspect is in fact hot, please free Luigi Mangione. Even if he did it, he didn’t."