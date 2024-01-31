Your tip
REVEALED: Ex-NFL star Sergio Brown Loads Up on Snickers, Ramen and Flamin' Hot Cheetos While Behinds Bar on Murder Charge

RadarOnline.com has obtained the list of ex-NFL star Sergio Brown's commissary purchases as he awaits trial.

Jan. 31 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Ex-NFL safety Sergio Brown has been stocking up on clothing, food, and miscellaneous items while holed up at the Cook County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the list of his commissary purchases spanning over the past three months, which include several self-care items like soap, shower shoes, chapstick, and a hand and body lotion packet for less than a buck.

An individual in custody can purchase up to $100 worth of clothing and supplies and $100 worth of food items every week, according to the jail's website, including stamped envelopes, toiletries, phone cards, and additional food items.

In November, he purchased boxer shorts, a T-shirt, a thermal shirt and pants set, as well as two writing pads and a pen.

Days later, he stocked up on seven stamped envelopes, seven "love cards," and several snacks like Snickers, Reese's peanut butter cups, Gummi Bears, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Ramen noodles, and chocolate chip cookies.

Recently, Sergio got a meat and soup care pack for $51.

Sergio, who formerly played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills, pled not guilty to the charges in connection to the death of his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, and his defense attorney said the evidence from the prosecution is only "circumstantial."

Investigators have revealed they found similarities between DNA samples from under Myrtle's fingernails and a toothbrush in her son's bedroom. Prosecutors said he was using his mother's credit card in Mexico days after her death.

"Cameras in the area captured the offender burning items in a firepit on the evening of September 14," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jose Villarreal claimed. "Police later found burnt fabric in this same firepit."

Sergio, who formerly played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills, has pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection to the death of his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown.

The ex-pro baller and his mother were reported missing by family members on Sept. 16, and she was later discovered unresponsive at a nearby creek in suburban Maywood a short distance away from the residence they both lived in.

Myrtle's death is being investigated as a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner previously told RadarOnline.com, revealing she tragically died as a result of "multiple injuries due to assault."

Sergio was arrested in October ​​and taken into custody in San Diego while "re-entering" the United States after being in Mexico. He was soon extradited to Maywood, where he will remain as he awaits trial.

Sergio was arrested in October ​​and taken into custody in San Diego while "re-entering" the United States after being in Mexico. He was soon extradited to Maywood, where he will remain as he awaits trial.

Myrtle's death is being investigated as a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner previously told RadarOnline.com, revealing she tragically died as a result of "multiple injuries due to assault."

